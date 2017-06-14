National

Srinagar (13 June 2017): Five militant attacks rocked the Kashmir Valley here on Tuesday evening.

It started with a grenade attack in Lariyar village of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district that reportedly resulted in injuries to eight Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. The injured were rushed to 92 Base hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

Hours after striking in a village in Tral, militants hurled grenades at 130 BN CRPF camp in Padgampora area of Awantipora in south Kashmir. In another attack, militants hurled a grenade at Pulwama police station, following which policemen fired some shots in air. Militants lobbed a grenade at a CRPF camp in Pahalgam in south Kashmir. There was no report of injuries in these three attacks.

Militants also attacked policemen guarding the residence of Justice (retd.) Muzaffar Attar in Anantnag town of south Kashmir and decamped with four rifles. Two policemen were reportedly injured in the attack. Militants also attacked an army camp of 22 Rashtriya Rifles at Pazalpora in Sopore in north Kashmir, media reports said, adding that the militants managed to escape after retaliation from the Army.