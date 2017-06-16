National

Jammu & Kashmir Rehbar-e-Taleem Teachers' Forum said the government has not released the salaries of SSA teachers for the past five months, causing immense hardships to the teaching community.

Srinagar (15 June 2017): The scores of Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers under the banner of JkReTTF on Thursday staged a massive demonstration at Press Enclave in Srinagar — the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir — against the delay in the release of their pending salaries. The protesting teachers said the government has not released their salaries for the past five months, causing immense hardships to the teaching community.“The finance minister in the last budget session in Jammu claimed that the SSA salary will be delinked and would be released on monthly basis from April. Ironically, the claims have fallen flat as we have not received our wages from past five months,” the protesting teachers said. They Rehbari-e-Taleem teachers representing JK Rehbar-e-Taleem Teachers Forum (ReTTF) said they have decided to continue the lock down of all primary and middle schools tomorrow as per earlier announcement as a mark of protest against the government’s failure to release their salaries. “If the government is not in position to streamline the SSA salary issue, it should convert all SSA posts into state non plan posts so that the salaries will be released on time,” the teachers said. Later protesting teachers marched towards DSEK and called Director School Education Kashmir Dr Ghulam Nabi Itoo and apprised him a memorandum with regard to streamline the SSA salary addressed to Government.

The spokesman of the forum said that the next course of action will be announced tomorrow late afternoon. The deputation was compromises of Bashir Ahmad Dar, Vinod Sharma, Ashaq Rasool, Bhupinder Singh, Saleem Sager, Nafim Jaffari, Javed Iqbal, Gazi Abdul Aziz and Sukhdev Singh Sumbria,

Released by JKReTTF Srinagar / Jammu