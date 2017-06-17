National

Jammu (17 June 2017): Chairman Salvation movement (Jammu Province) in a meeting here at Jammu has condemned the coward act of stone pelting on Masjid Sharif at Ustad Mohalla Jammu after Indo-Pak Cricket match.

In the meeting he said that some anti-Islamic and anti-national elements from Hindus want to raise clashes and unrest among the people of Jammu Division. These anti-elements want to disrupt the Hindu-Muslim cooperation. He said that such coward act against any religion will not be tolerated in future. It is fundamental duty of every citizen to safeguard his religion. Such incidents always hurt the sentiments of people. We appeal the civil society to strengthen the Hindi-Muslim cooperation and unity so that we may get cool and calm atmosphere.

Meanwhile chairman Hilal Beigh condemned the civilian killing in Kashmir and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

Released by Salvation Movement Jammu