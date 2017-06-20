Education and Careers
Jamia Millia Islamia's Faculty of Law ranked at No.1 by India Today
Published Online: Jun 20, 2017
New Delhi (June 20, 2017): The Faculty of Law of Jamia Millia Islamia has been ranked at No. 1 position among the top 14 universities in the country by India Today magazine in its latest issue garnering an overall score of 100% for its academic and other performances.
Gujarat National Law University has been put at second position having scored 70.96%.
Despite being recent entity established in 1989, Jamia’s Law Department has made significant progress – restructuring courses and syllabi, introducing new courses, experimenting with innovative teaching techniques and strengthening its programmes, the magazine said.
The faculty offers a five-year integrated BA LLB (Honours) programme, a two-year post-graduate programme (LLM) in three specialized streams (personal law, corporate law and criminal law) and a Ph.D. programme.
