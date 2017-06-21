Press Statements

New Delhi: Who is Hussain, a social justice and action group led mostly by young people around the world, have launched a new campaign entitled #WhoCares. The organisation hopes to motivate and encourage people across India to care about the sufferings of displaced and the needy in their cities, by asking a provocative question, "Who Cares?"

WhoisHussain-India distributed ration equivalent to 1,50,000 meals across about 30 cities on the 11th of June, 2017. This ration was distributed to needy people irrespective of their caste and religion. The donors also belonged to all religions. Last year WhoisHussain-India volunteers distributed 75,000 meals across 18 cities. Ramadhan is the month of attaining great blessings through acts of kindness and the best of these is to feed the less fortunate. Fasting is not only about understanding the hunger and thirst of a deprived person but also helping them overcome it.

Hussain Ibn Ali, sacrificed his life for humanity, and not for any particular religion or caste. Taking inspiration from him, WhoisHussain-India has done many such activities in the past which promote communal harmony including distributing diyas and sweets on Diwali and roses and greeting cards on Christmas.

This campaign was conducted in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Unnao, Mumbai, Bangalore, Mysore, Srinagar, Vishakhapatnam, Nanauta, Raipur, Indore, Raebareli, Pune, Aligarh, Muzaffarnagar, Bhopal, Bahraich, Alipur, Faizabad, Hyderabad, Chholas Sadaat, Meman Sadaat, Chennai, Kanpur, Mustafabad, and Ghaziabad.

Who is Hussain? is a non-profit organisation formed in 2012, which raises awareness about an inspirational individual - Hussain Ibn Ali, who lived in Arabia 1400 years ago.

The organisation has no political or religious leaning. It is run by volunteers whose aim is to contribute to the betterment of their local community in honour of Hussain Ibn Ali.

Who is Hussain? organises and has representatives in dozens of cities across the globe. Each city organises charitable events throughout the year, serving the local population in the name of Hussain.

Who is Hussain? has a strong history of community service, which includes feeding the deprived people, conducting blood drives, supporting the elderly, and other charitable events.

Hussain, his comrades and family gave their lives in resistance to a tyrannical and oppressive regime. The organisation believes his outstanding story of compassion and self-sacrifice warrants a place in the consciousness of society. Hussain was also the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad.

To join them email at india#whoishussain.in