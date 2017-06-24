National

Srinagar (24 June 2017): Expressing gratitude to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for inviting the party chairperson, Syedah Asiyeh Andrabi, to attend the 44th session of Council of Foreign Ministers at Abidjan, Republic of Cote d’Ivoire on July 10, Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) here said that it would have been better for the forum to pressurize India for the resolution of Kashmir issue.

In response to the invitation letter, DeM general secretary, Nahida Nasreen, in an e-mailed statement on June 24 said that though it was a big platform to highlight the Kashmir issue and the miseries ofthe people of the Valley, but the party chairperson along with her personal secretary, Sofi Fehmeeda, remains lodged in Amphalla jail in Jammu since April 26. “Moreover, due to non-availability of travel documents, as these are denied to her by the Indian government, it is not possible for the party chairperson to attend meetings in foreign countries.”

Nasreen added it was a matter of pride for Kashmiris to attend such programmes, but “India makes sure that all those voicesare muzzled. Many separatist leaders are, most of the time, caged inside jails or detained within their homes making their movement impossible.” The general secretary further said that under such circumstances “it would have been better for the forum like the OIC to pressurize India for the resolution of Kashmir issue.”

She said that OIC should take notice of the atrocities being perpetrated on the people of Kashmir on a daily basis. “Every day, innocent people are killed, bullets and pellets showered on us while arrests and torture have become a routine. For OIC, sending a fact-finding team to access the atrocities and brutalities of Indian forces and to see the situation in Kashmir would have been better than inviting Kashmir leaders to attend its programmes,” said Nasreen, while appealing to OIC to pressurize India to release the leaders, especially the ailing woman leader.