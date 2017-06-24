International

Occupied Jerusalem: It is no longer possible to deny the clarion reality that Israel has succeeded, with or without American consent, in decapitating virtually all realistic prospects for the creation of a viable and territorially-contiguous Palestinian state on the West Bank, e.g. an entity that would have East Jerusalem as its capital. The massive Jewish settlement expansion and aggrandizement all over the occupied West Bank has simply eliminated all practical possibilities for a true Palestinian state worthy of the name. We who live here in the West Bank see things on the ground and therefore know very well what we are talking about. Let no one lectures us on the reality we live around the clock.

This is not the view of one frustrated or disillusioned Palestinian as some day-dreamers, who are detached from reality, would probably think. In fact, this is the candid impression of most serious pundits, Israeli and Palestinian alike, as well as American and European.

There are several reasons why a true and dignified peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians is ruled out now and in the foreseeable future.

Israel today is ruled by a fully-fledged fascist and jingoistic government controlled by Jewish supremacists who reject any notion for a balanced peace settlement with the Palestinians involving “territorial concessions.” Moreover, the Israeli Jewish society continues to drift rather steadily toward brash fascism and pornographic racism. Even the Israeli justice system, the erstwhile last remaining “glimmer of hope” has been infiltrated rather heavily by Nazi-minded ideologues who are indoctrinated in Talmudic Jewish supremacy and who believe that the lives of non-Jews in general and Palestinians in particular have no sanctity. We are talking about racist Talmudic thugs who think that non-Jews living “in the land of Israel” must either be expelled, massacred in the Biblical style! Or enslaved as woodcutters and water carriers, also in Biblical style.

In short, it is absolutely futile to count on the possible emergence in Israel of a genuine and pro-active peace camp, let alone a peace government soon. This is, of course, in addition to the fact that the relentless and unceasing settlement expansion has put an end to all realistic and reasonable hopes for the establishment of a true Palestinian state, considered the ultimate basic requirement for any semblance of peace.

As to the United States, it is no secret that when it comes to Israel and the Palestinians, America is a real lame duck and loses its independent will to Israel, a foreign state that willy nilly occupies the driver’s seat in Washington, with Washington utterly powerless even to object or say a simple “NO”. This is by means a new story. One of the best books which illustrated America ’s shocking submission and subservience to Israel is the Zionist Connection by Alfred Lilienthal, written in the late 1970s.

I am not going to delve too deep into the “adulterous” American-Israeli affair. But I do want to point out that it is futile to expect the US to force Israel to walk in the path of peace as the entire American political establishment continues to be thoroughly enslaved by Zionist money and influence.

More to the point, there are those who would argue rather rightly that the US had nearly seven long decades to achieve peace in the Middle East but to no avail. Hence, it would be naïve to say the very least to expect Washington to undergo a sudden transformation of mentality or awakening of conscience. This would be like expecting Kosher pigs to fly. Hence, I can conclude rather safely that getting the US to force Israel to return to the armistice lines of the 4th of June, 1967 is out of question. It is a total illusion.

As to Arab states, it is equally pointless to count on them to help the Palestinians regain their usurped rights. Most Arab regimes, as we all know, have no will of their own as these regimes grovel disgracefully at Washington’s feet. After all these autocratic regimes are not responsible to their peoples and they value the “legitimacy” that comes from America’s acceptance more than the legitimacy that should come from their people’s acceptance. They are no more than cheap, ignominious slaves of Washington. Needless to say, a slave by definition has no free will of his own.

Even Iran can not fare much better.The intimate dark embrace between Iran and the manifestly nefarious regime of Bashar Assad has exposed Tehran’s fanatical regime as absolutely and unethically expedient.Iran is only using the Palestinian cause as a propaganda tool in the Arab-Muslim world.

So what is in the offing? No one knows for sure.But a careful examination of reality suggests that the de facto elimination of a prospective Palestinian state will leave us with two main broad alternatives: First, the hypothetical creation of a unitary democratic state between the River Jordan and the Mediterranean where Palestinians and Jews could live together in peace as equal citizens. It is utterly inconceivable, however, that Israel would willingly agree to the emergence of such a state since this sort of entity would effectively spell the end of Zionism and put an end to Israel as a Jewish state.

Moreover, the Palestinians’ higher birth rate could eventually (in a few decades) cause Jews in Israel-Palestine to become a demographic minority.(Palestinians already constitute 50% of the population in mandatory Palestine, including Israel Proper, West Bank, and the Gaza Strip). Hence, the so-called one-state solution, though the best possible historical solution, at least,from this writer’s view point, is not really to be viewed as an absolute or inevitable alternative.

I don’t know for sure what Israel will do with six million Palestinians who are expected to double their numbers in less than forty years.What I do know and am sure of is that is that Israel is hoping for a “miracle” that would eliminate or at least neutralize the Palestinians demographic “peril.” In fact, I strongly believe that a visibly and explicitly fascist Israel could embark on the “unthinkable” to prevent history from taking its natural course.After all.genocide is part and parcel of the Jewish-Talmudic mindset. This is why, the Palestinians must be very very vigilant and alert because nothing can be taken for granted.

I am not a prophet of doom and gloom, but matters of survival can’t be subjected to whims and chances. The Palestinian people have survived despite history and we continue to survive thanks to the good will of the international community. That is why we must constantly strive to enhance and expedite every conceivable element that could help us consolidate our survival as a people. This must include building real bridges with peace-minded elements in Israel . In the final analysis, we are against Israeli oppression, racism, and aggression, not against Jews as Jews. That is why we must strive tirelessly to woo as many Jews of good-will as possible to our side. This is good for us and them and for peace.

A final word: I know that resistance against an evil foreign military occupation is a legitimate right and even a sublime national duty.

However, Palestinians must approach this matter of resistance with utmost discretion, because it is never enough to be right as one has to be wise as well, and wisdom,we are told, has a thousand doors!

But we must immediately stop targeting innocent Israeli civilians even as revenge for the targeting by Israel of our innocent civilians.

Targeting innocent civilians, especially knowingly and deliberately,is always immoral, self-defeating and utterly damaging to our cause.Ours is a just and noble cause. We must not tarnish it with senseless acts of terror. Does any Palestinian in his or her right mind think that murdering a pregnant lady in full view of her children will boost the legitimacy of our cause and make people hasten to embrace our struggle against occupation, racism and apartheid.

Finally, the second (and last)alternative is for Palestinians and Israelis to be condemned to a perpetual open-ended conflict. This is by all means a nightmarish and hair-raising scenario. I hope,for the sake of our(Jewish and Palestinian) children and their children that our leaders on both sides of the isle will prove themselves to be more farsighted than they have been.Otherwise, future generations would curse the moment they were born.