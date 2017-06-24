National

Dr Singh to observe a 7-day fast to protest mob-lynching of Muslims

Fast Against Mob-lynching
The Milli Gazette Online
Published Online: Jun 24, 2017

Dear Sathi,

I will observe a 7-day fast at Jantar Mantar from tomorrow June 25, 2017 to protest against the lynching of our own citizens in their own country by mobs. On the first day, Bandana Pandey (General Secretary, Socialist Yuvraj Sabha) will join me in the fast which will begin at 11 AM. Other friends who also feel strongly about this issue are welcome to join in.

I request village panchayats, municipalities, laborers, farmers, students, social-religious organizations and individual citizens to contemplate upon this serious issue and make efforts that incidents of mob-lynching are stopped immediately.

Yours
Prem Singh

Dr. Prem Singh, Dept. of Hindi, University of Delhi 
Former Fellow, Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla, India
Former Visiting Professor, Center of Eastern Languages and Cultures, Bulgaria
drpremsingh#rediffmail.com
 
 
This profile picture 
will not stop the killings
of Muslims in India
 
To save India, we will have to stand up and fight the fascist 
criminals who killed the father of the nation and 
have not stopped eversince, and have gone crazy since 2014.
#IndiaAgainstHate

We hope you liked this report/article. The Milli Gazette is a free and independent readers-supported media organisation. To support it, please contribute generously. Click here or email us at sales@milligazette.com

blog comments powered by Disqus