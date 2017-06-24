I will observe a 7-day fast at Jantar Mantar from tomorrow June 25, 2017 to protest against the lynching of our own citizens in their own country by mobs. On the first day, Bandana Pandey (General Secretary, Socialist Yuvraj Sabha) will join me in the fast which will begin at 11 AM. Other friends who also feel strongly about this issue are welcome to join in.



I request village panchayats, municipalities, laborers, farmers, students, social-religious organizations and individual citizens to contemplate upon this serious issue and make efforts that incidents of mob-lynching are stopped immediately.

