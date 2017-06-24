National
Dr Singh to observe a 7-day fast to protest mob-lynching of Muslims
The Milli Gazette Online
Published Online: Jun 24, 2017
Dear Sathi,
I will observe a 7-day fast at Jantar Mantar from tomorrow June 25, 2017 to protest against the lynching of our own citizens in their own country by mobs. On the first day, Bandana Pandey (General Secretary, Socialist Yuvraj Sabha) will join me in the fast which will begin at 11 AM. Other friends who also feel strongly about this issue are welcome to join in.
I request village panchayats, municipalities, laborers, farmers, students, social-religious organizations and individual citizens to contemplate upon this serious issue and make efforts that incidents of mob-lynching are stopped immediately.
Prem Singh
Dr. Prem Singh, Dept. of Hindi, University of Delhi
Former Fellow, Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla, India
Former Visiting Professor, Center of Eastern Languages and Cultures, Bulgaria
