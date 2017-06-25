National

New Delhi, 25 June, 2017: Muslim community leader Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan has issued the following appeal here today: Delhi University professor and Socialist Party leader Dr Prem Singh has started a week-long hunger strike today at the Jantar Mantar here against the ongoing attacks and lynchings of Muslims and weaker sections across the country. Friends in Delhi are requested to participate in this agitation and give it as much as possible of their time. This is not a time to keep silent but to register a strong protest so that the message goes loud to the communal forces and the world at large that we are ready to foil the “civil war” being waged to foist Hindutva on our country. The Sanghi governor of Tripura has alluded to this “civil war” only a few days back. Communal riots and lynchings taking place every single day on our streets are an indication that the crescendo of this “civil war” was only rise with every passing day. Let all peace- and democracy-loving people of our country sacrifice their time and resources to frustrate this new challenge; otherwise we will become slaves of the fascist forces for many years to come.

اس بھوک ہڑتال میں شامل ہوں، وقت لگائیں

نئی دہلی (۲۵ جون ۲۰۱۷): معروف ملی رہنما ڈاکٹر ظفرالاسلام خان نے آج یہ اپیل جاری کی ہے: ملک میں جاری مسلمانوں اور دوسرے کمزور طبقات کے مسلسل قتل اور حملوں کے خلاف آج بروز اتوار ۲۵ جون سے دلی یونیورسٹی کے استاد اور سوشلسٹ پارٹی کے لیڈر ڈاکٹر پریم سنگھ نے ایک ہفتے کی بھوک ہڑتال جنتر منتر (دلی) پر شروع کی ہے ۔ دلی میں رہنے والے دوستوں سے گزارش ہے کہ اس احتجاج میں شریک ہوں اور جتنا وقت لگاسکیں، ضرور لگائیں۔ یہ وقت خاموش رہنے کا نہیں بلکہ طاقتور احتجاج درج کرانے کا ہے تاکہ فرقہ پرست طاقتوں اور دنیا کو یہ پیغام جائے کہ ہم اپنے ملک میں ہندتوا تھوپنے کے لئے چھیڑی گئی "عوامی جنگ" (سول وار) کو ناکام بنانے کے لئے تیار ہیں ۔ اس عوامی جنگ کی طرف اشارہ چند روز پہلے تریپورا کے سنگھی گورنر نے دےدیا ہے ۔ ہر روز کہیں نہ کہیں فساد اور ہر روز کسی نہ کسی مظلوم کا سڑکوں پرقتل اسی عوامی جنگ کی علامت ہے جس کا وطیرہ وقت کے ساتھ ساتھ بڑھتا ہی چلاجائے گا۔اس نئے چیلینج کو ناکام بنانےکے لئے سب امن اور جمہوریت پسند لوگ قربانی دیں ورنہ برسہا برس کے لئے ہم فاشسٹ طاقتوں کے غلام ہو جائیں گے۔

(ختم)

