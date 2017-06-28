Terrorism
Lynching of innocent Muslims in India; an incomplete list #NotinMyName
By Sumit S Paul, The Milli Gazette Online
Published Online: Jun 28, 2017
The Indian Government's lackadaisical stand on vigilante 'justice' and the 'verdicts' of kangaroo courts is emboldening the unruly mobs. Highly polarised groups (read Hindus) are going berserk and the government is turning a Nelson's eye to their shenanigans. This must be stopped forthwith. The BJP government must take stern measures to curb the menace.
The latest lynching of a Muslim boy, Junaid, on a Mathura-bound train near Ballabhgadh in Haryana is yet another addition to the innocent lives falling prey to lynching.
In Preston and Clarke's long essay, 'Lynchings in white America' (Google withdrew this volatile essay in September 2012; it was on its portal from 2005 to 2012), the duo observed that 'lynchings are manifestations of a majoritarian group's display of boundless supremacy over a helpless group of people with the help of governmental apathy and administrative indifference.' The whites in the US would lynch blacks until as late as mid-nineteen thirties. The chilling sight of two black boys lynched and publicly hanged from a tree in Texas in 1911 is still verdant in the hearts and minds of people all over the world. Certain gory spectacles remain etched in public consciousness forever.
The same is happening in Modi's Hindu India. Muslims are getting lynched by Hindus under any pretext, beef being the main reason. The boys who were stabbed on train were innocent. They were playing ludo and were not carrying beef. They had Eid gifts with them. But a group of Hindu rowdies kept instigating them and finally stabbed them fatally.
'Lynching is a warning, issued by a much more powerful social group to a helpless section of people that law is with the powerful and the government machinery is subservient to it (powerful group),' observed Preston and Clarke. This is manifest in India today.
Lynching also has an element of racial discrimination at its root. White Americans lynched blacks, whom they called 'niggers', because the former thought that the latter belonged to an obnoxious and much inferior race. The same mentality and perception can be seen among the Hindus. To them, Muslims belong to a different and much lower race. So they must be eliminated. 'It's a kind of reestablishment of subconscious Aryan (or Brahminical) supremacy' (propounded by Bal Gangadhar Tilak and a traitor like Vinayak Damodar Savarkar).
Police, law and judiciary all are in cahoots with the lumpen elements of innumerable Hindu outfits. The situation is worsening at an alarming rate and the PM, the mastermind, is travelling all over the world.
When he was the CM of Gujarat in 2002, he allowed Hindu miscreants to lynch as many Muslims as they could within two days following the Godhra incident. Mind you, it was perpetrated by Hindus to malign and maul Muslims. He's repeating his stand as the PM of the country.
[end]
An incomplete list of recent lynchings (people injured in same case or other similar incidents not included) http://whitepaperonterrorism.com/
(Compiled by Zafarul-Islam Khan who is current working on a Whitepaper on Terrorism in India, click to pre-order a copy) 26 June, 2017
We hope you liked this report/article. The Milli Gazette is a free and independent readers-supported media organisation. To support it, please contribute generously. Click here or email us at sales@milligazette.comblog comments powered by Disqus