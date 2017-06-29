Press Statements
Jamiat Delegation meets Home Minister over continued mob-lynching of Muslims all over the country
Published Online: Jun 29, 2017
New Delhi: June 29, 2017: A Delegation of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind led by its National General Secretary Maulana Mahmood Madani met Home Minister Rajnath Singh today to urge the Centre to curb the growing incidents of mob lynching of innocent youths that have shocked the conscience of peace loving majority of citizen in the country. Maulana Mahmood Madani while recalling the series of incidents that have taken place recently in Mewat, West Bengal, and Jharkhand said that the most vulnerable sections of the society among Muslims, Dalits and other minority groups felt terrorized. “We had been assured earlier that such incidents will be dealt with firmly and the government will take effective action to ensure that the people’s life and property is secured. However, our constant pleas with the authorities have failed completely and there seems to be no end to the grievous situation. Therefore, we have come back to you again to convey to you seeking relief for the oppressed people and request you to please take immediate action to stop the acts of aggression upon the weak and innocent citizen.”
Invoking the fact that no civilized society can abandon its minorities and weaker sections to the mercy of hooligans as it is happening now, the delegation expressed hope that the Government would understand their feelings and make efforts seriously to protect the lives and property of its citizen keeping up with its constitutional duty.
About his meeting, Maulana Madani said that the Home Minister too expressed concern over the communal atmosphere of the country and gave us assurance that he would speak to the state chief ministers about it. Besides Maulana Mahmood Madani, the delegation included Maulana Niaz Ahmad Farooqui, Shakil Ahmad Sayed, M.J.Khan, Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi and Mohammad Mubashir.
