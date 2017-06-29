Invoking the fact that no civilized society can abandon its minorities and weaker sections to the mercy of hooligans as it is happening now, the delegation expressed hope that the Government would understand their feelings and make efforts seriously to protect the lives and property of its citizen keeping up with its constitutional duty.

About his meeting, Maulana Madani said that the Home Minister too expressed concern over the communal atmosphere of the country and gave us assurance that he would speak to the state chief ministers about it. Besides Maulana Mahmood Madani, the delegation included Maulana Niaz Ahmad Farooqui, Shakil Ahmad Sayed, M.J.Khan, Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi and Mohammad Mubashir.