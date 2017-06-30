National

Anhad will celebrate 1st July Communal Harmony Day

Invitation

Communal Harmony Day in remembrance of Vasant Rao - Rajab Ali martyred on this day in 1946 while stopping communal violence in Ahmedabad. On this occasion, we invite you for Celebrating fearlessness of those unsung champions of humanity who stood against cowardliness of their times! Speakers: Avinash Kumar Anand, Ghazala Jamil, Harsh Mander, John Dayal, Purnima Gupta, Purwa Bharadwaj, Raza Haider, Saurabh Bajpai, Sehba Farooqui, Subhash Gatade, Vipin Tripathi 1st July 2017, from 4 to 6:30 pm Venue: C-5 Basement, Nizamuddin West, New Delhi - 110013 RSVP: anhad.delhi#gmail.com, 011 41670722

