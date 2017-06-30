National
Anhad will celebrate 1st July Communal Harmony Day
The Milli Gazette Online
Published Online: Jun 30, 2017
Communal Harmony Day in remembrance of Vasant Rao - Rajab Ali martyred on this day in 1946 while stopping communal violence in Ahmedabad. On this occasion, we invite you for Celebrating fearlessness of those unsung champions of humanity who stood against cowardliness of their times!
Speakers:
Avinash Kumar Anand, Ghazala Jamil, Harsh Mander, John Dayal, Purnima Gupta, Purwa Bharadwaj, Raza Haider, Saurabh Bajpai, Sehba Farooqui, Subhash Gatade, Vipin Tripathi
1st July 2017, from 4 to 6:30 pm
RSVP: anhad.delhi#gmail.com, 011 41670722
