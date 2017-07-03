Press Statements

The 7-day Satyagraha Fast at Jantar Mantar has ended. On the last day, many people from social-political-educational-religious organizations came to the venue; farmers-workers-students unions too came to attend; many people came of their own. But they all expressed solidarity with the cause. The presence of the youth continued to remain encouraging; they came in large numbers on the seventh day also. Many youths from the nearby cities of Delhi came over after reading the news on social media.

Renu Gambhir, Prof. Gopeshwar Singh and Manju Mohan offered fruit juice to end the Fast with the hope that the society will take strong action at every level to prevent mobocracy which defies the constitutional order and human civilization.

Lohia was not in favour of fasting. Due to his participation in the freedom movement, he had a long experience and the courage to go to jail. Many of us do not have that. But it seems that there is not too many options left. If people survive from the mob, it is possible that a part of the life might be spent in jail. If mobocracy continues to grow like this then chances are that political workers will also be targeted, just some writers and intellectuals have been targeted. And governments will stand far apart. Just like they are doing now.

The present government is working day and night to transfer the public-social-national resources of the country into the hands of domestic and foreign corporate houses and multinationals. As soon as this government came into power, it allowed 100 percent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the Defense sector. During the rule of previous government, the Land Acquisition Act of 1894, was slightly amended in the interest of the land-owner farmers. When the present government came to power, it brought the Ordinance on that new Act. It is privatizing the 'Navaratna' units of the public sector. It is selling railway stations. To keep the attention of people away from this heinous national crime, it has engaged them in mutual differences and violence.

Supporters of neo-liberal policies, whether they are leaders or civil society activists, cannot stop mob-lynching. Communalism has been the effective tool of capitalist occupation from the beginning. It was due to this that the country was divided. Now the country is again being divided. Therefore, the desire and efforts of the neo-liberal supporters in this direction are naturally doomed to be half-hearted and inadequate.

The experience of the Fast has inspired us to do work further towards preventing mobocracy. Many colleagues have resolved to work together. The efforts will continue. We have to assure the minorities, especially the youth, that everyone has equal rights in India. They need not to fear, and should not to be misguided.



Prem Singh



जंतर-मंतर पर सात दिन का सत्याग्रह उपवास समाप्त हो गया. आखिरी दिन सामाजिक-राजनितिक-शैक्षणिक-धार्मिक संगठनों से, किसान-मजदूर-छात्र संगठनों से और स्वतंत्र रूप से काफी संख्या में लोग आये. सभी ने समस्या को लेकर अपनी संजीदगी और एकजुटता दिखाई. युवाओं की उपस्थिति सातवें दिन भी बड़ी संख्या में लगातार बनी रही. दिल्ली के आस-पास के शहरों से भी कई नवयुवक सोशल मीडिया पर खबर पढ़ कर पहुंचे.

रेणु गंभीर, प्रो. गोपेश्वर सिंह और मंजु मोहन ने जी उपवास की समाप्ति के लिए जूस पिलाया. आशा बनी है कि सरकार द्वारा संवैधानिक व्यवस्था और सभ्यता को दरकिनार करके जो भीड़तंत्र चलाया जा रहा है, उसे रोकने के लिए समाज हर स्तर पर अविलम्ब कार्रवाई करेगा.

लोहिया जी को उपवास पसंद नहीं था. स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन में हिस्सेदारी के चलते उनके पास जेल जाने का लम्बा अनुभव और हौसला था. हमारे पास वह नहीं है. वैसे भी लगता है आगे जिंदगी जेल में ही कटनी है, अगर भीड़ से बचे रहे. भीड़तंत्र इसी तरह बढ़ता रहा तो राजनैतिक कार्यकर्ताओं को भी निशाना बनाया जायेगा, जैसे कुछ लेखकों और बुद्धिजीवियों को बनाया जा चुका है. सरकारें दूर खड़ी रहेंगी. जैसे अब तक खड़ी रही हैं.

मौजूदा सरकार देश के सार्वजानिक-सामाजिक-राष्ट्रीय संसाधनों को देशी-विदेशी कार्पोरेट घरानों और बहुराष्ट्रीय कंपनियों की संपत्ति में तब्दील करने का काम कर रही है. उसने आते ही सेना में 100 प्रतिशत विदेशी निवेश की अनुमति दे दी. पिछली सरकार के दौरान 1894 से चले आ रहे भूमि अधिग्रण कानून में ज़मीन के मालिक किसानों के हित में थोड़ा बदलाव हुआ था. यह सरकार आते ही उस कानून पर अध्यादेश ले आई. सार्वजानिक क्षेत्र की नवरत्न ईकाइयों का निजीकरण कर रही है. रेलवे स्टेशनों को बेच रही है. इस जघन्य राष्ट्रीय अपराध से लोगों का ध्यान हटाए रखने के लिए उन्हें आपस में लड़वाती है.

नवउदारवादी नीतियों के समर्थक, चाहे वे नेता हों या सिविल सोसाइटी एक्टिविस्ट, भीड़ हत्याएं नहीं रोक सकते. साम्प्रदायिकता शुरू से ही पूंजीवादी कब्जे का कारगर औजार रही है. उसी के चलते देश का विभाजन हो गया. अब फिर देश को तोड़ा जा रहा है. लिहाज़ा, इस दिशा में नवउदारवाद समर्थकों की इच्छा और प्रयास अधूरे होने को अभिशप्त हैं.

उपवास के अनुभव से हमें भीड़तंत्र को रोकने की दिशा में आगे काम करने की प्रेरणा मिली है. बहुत से साथियों ने साथ मिल कर काम करने का संकल्प लिया है. काम जारी रहेगा. हमें अकलियतों, खास कर नौजवानों, से कहना है कि भारत पर सबका बराबर का हक़ है और रहेगा. वे डरें नहीं, और भटकें नहीं.



प्रेम सिंह



Dr. Prem Singh

Dept. of Hindi

University of Delhi