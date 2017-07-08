Aligarh, July 8: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) community has now reasons for more smiles on their faces as illustrious alumnus, AMU’s MBA pass out, Ali Harris, who is the Vice President (Marketing) with the Britannia Group has been included in the list of top 40 achievers from the corporate world by the Economic Times (ET) in a special edition, ‘40 under Forty’.

The newspaper’s special edition highlights extra-ordinary achievers under the age of 40. The edition has recognised Harris’s unique journey and factors, which have made him, excel in the corporate world.

Harris has been selected from among 100 of top executives by a jury comprising Harsh Goenka (Chairman, RPG Enterprises), Janmejaya Sinha (Chairman, BCG - Asia Pacific), Naveen Tewari (CEO, InMobi), Roopa Kudva (MD, Omidyar Network), Shikha Sharma (MD, Axis Bank), D Shivakumar (CEO, PepsiCo India) and Vani Kola (MD, Kalaari Capital).

During an interview with the ET, Harris said that success to him is to be in a position to lead by example and impact people around him positively.

He added that his biggest achievement has been the journey from a Management Trainee to becoming the Vice President in the Britannia.

Harris pointed out that in the next ten years, he would like to play an instrumental role in nurturing young professionals. Meanwhile, in an advice to the young people trying to make their marks in their respective careers, Harris said: “Don’t look where you fell, look where you slipped.”

The ET’s ‘40 under Forty’ is brought out in partnership with consulting firm Spencer Stuart, and recognizes those who have surpassed all metrics of success to become India ‘s young business leaders.

Released by Aligarh Muslim University