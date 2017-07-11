National

Dr. Mustafa Kamal Sherwani, Chairman of the Lucknow-based All India Muslim Forum, said, I condemn in strongest words the dastardly terrorist attack on Amarnath pilgrims, killing seven and wounding dozens. Such heinous crimes must invoke public outrage from every corner, irrespective of politics, faith, caste and creed. These horrendous tragedies must offer the nation an opportunity to reaffirm our resolve to eliminate the culture of violence from our land, and stand up as a unified entity against the enemies of humanity.

MG Editor, Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan, too has strongly condemned this barbarous attack and has called on the authorities to nab the criminals and punish them according to law. He said this attack goes against the assurances given by Hurriyat and militancy leaders that Amarnath yatra will be safe. These leaders should search for the black sheep in their midst and isolate them.

Extremely condemnable & dastardly attack on Amarnath Yatra. How situation has come to such a nadir. Mere condemnation can't help but... — Shams Ur RehmanAlavi (@indscribe) July 10, 2017