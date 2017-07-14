International

Occupied Jerusalem: The Palestinian Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has published the latest data on Palestinian demography in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. According to the published data, the Palestinian population of the occupied Palestinian territories (the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip) has reached 4.95 million. And if we add up the estimated 2 million Palestinians living in Israel proper, the overall number of Palestinians living within mandatory Palestine will be around 7 million. If not already, the population is expected to reach that figure in a few years. This is not wishful thinking or day-dreaming. It is reality.

Moreover, the estimated seven million people are expected to double their numbers in three or four decades. Am I dreaming? I don’t think so. After all, people will continue to mate and sire children. Sixty years ago, my late father and late mother started our family. Now their progeny exceeds a hundred people.

I know that the size of the Palestinian population alone will not make Israel budge and reconsider its military occupation and apartheid. Today’s Israel, especially under the present quasi-fascist government, made up of extreme nationalists and Talmudic fanatics (Likud and ha-Bayt ha-yehudi-present-day Gush Emunim) is too arrogant, too insolent, too impetuous and too intoxicated by their arrogance of power to really think wisely, even rationally. That is why it is utterly unlikely that the three jingoes (Netanyahu, Bennett, and Lieberman) will soon sober up from their false euphoria and begin to see reality on the ground.

Instead, they will continue to profusely pass provocative racist laws consolidating the “Jewishness” of Israel, mainly at the expense of non-Jewish inhabitants.

Needless, to say, these laws are, in the final analysis, self-defeating feats reflecting Israel’s historical predicament and gigantic failure to reach a just, dignified and durable peace with the Palestinians. In a certain sense, these racist laws, even if passed by an overwhelming majority in the Knesset (Israeli parliament) are also merely a defensive reflex caricaturing Israel’s fear and uncertainty about the intermediate and fairly distant future.

Besides, since when was the consolidation of Jewish culture and roots dependent on the promotion of racism and apartheid as well as on meting oppression and discrimination out to non-Jews. I strongly believe that Israel is insulting and doing a great disservice to Jewish ethics (the soul of Judaism) by indulging in these repugnant measures against the Palestinians. These measures will eventually be proven anti-historical. Indeed, the ancient Prophets of Israel had warned their followers repeatedly against oppressing “the strangers living amongst you for you were strangers yourselves in the land of Egypt”

Now, Israel will continue to bury her head in the sand following the proverbial ostrich. But the denial tactic will take Israel nowhere except perhaps bringing the Jewish state closer to the hour pf truth.

I am in no way, out of naïveté. seeking to underestimate Israel’s ability to do mischief and embark on tormenting the Palestinians even further and further, all in order to make them grovel at Israel’s feet, begging for surrender! Yes, Israel could do the unthinkable to prevent history from taking its natural course?

None the less, the Palestinians won’t and wouldn’t surrender to Israeli brutality and repression, however nefarious this might be. We have learned the lesson of the Nakba. This means that the vast majority of Palestinians would prefer dying, yes dying, here in Palestine, rather than leaving our ancestral homeland and living in exile..

Besides, we are thoroughly inured to poverty, pain, agony, and harsh life, so no matter what Israel does to us short of physical extermination, we will remain a thorn in its side until Israel comes to terms with our humanity and human rights, including the right to absolute equality. After all, Ismael was not a child of a lesser God.

