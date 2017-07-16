International

Vicious attacks against minorities in the form of lynchings and hate speech focus of diaspora's ire

The Alliance for Justice and Accountability (AJA), an umbrella coalition of progressive organizations across the United States and various coalition partners will hold protests in four cities across the US, to draw attention to the growing mob rule against minorities in India and the policies of the government that are emboldening such forces.

These protests are similar to the "Not In My Name" protests that have been held across various cities in India.

What: "Not In My Name" protest against mob lynchings, hate speech and the anti-minority policies of the government of India

DETAILS

1. Where: Washington DC

Hosted by: Indian American Muslim Council

Where: Dupont Circle, Washington DC (3:00 PM through 5:00 PM)

When: July 16, 2017, 3:00 PM through 5:00 PM EST

2. Where: San Diego

Hosted by: Indian American Muslim Council

Where: In front of USS Midway Museum

910, N. Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101

When: July 16, 2017, 2:15 PM

3. Where: San Jose

Hosted by: Multi-faith Voices for Peace & Justice, Alliance for Justice and Accountability, and other faith and community based organizations

Where: 3111, Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95117

When: July 16, 2017, 7:30 PM

4. Where: New York

Hosted by: South Asia Solidarity Initiative

Where: New York University, NY 10012

When: July 16, 2017, Teach-in: 2:00 PM through 4:00 PM, followed by gathering at Washington Square Park from 4:00 PM through 6:00 EST

Contact:

Indian American Muslim Council

Phone/fax: 1-800-839-7270

Email: info@iamc.com