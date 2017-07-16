International
Indian Americans to hold "Not In My Name" protests today against violence in India in 4 cities across US
Vicious attacks against minorities in the form of lynchings and hate speech focus of diaspora's ire
Published Online: Jul 16, 2017
The Alliance for Justice and Accountability (AJA), an umbrella coalition of progressive organizations across the United States and various coalition partners will hold protests in four cities across the US, to draw attention to the growing mob rule against minorities in India and the policies of the government that are emboldening such forces.
These protests are similar to the "Not In My Name" protests that have been held across various cities in India.
What: "Not In My Name" protest against mob lynchings, hate speech and the anti-minority policies of the government of India
1. Where: Washington DC
Hosted by: Indian American Muslim Council
Where: Dupont Circle, Washington DC (3:00 PM through 5:00 PM)
When: July 16, 2017, 3:00 PM through 5:00 PM EST
2. Where: San Diego
Hosted by: Indian American Muslim Council
Where: In front of USS Midway Museum
910, N. Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101
When: July 16, 2017, 2:15 PM
3. Where: San Jose
Hosted by: Multi-faith Voices for Peace & Justice, Alliance for Justice and Accountability, and other faith and community based organizations
Where: 3111, Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95117
When: July 16, 2017, 7:30 PM
4. Where: New York
Hosted by: South Asia Solidarity Initiative
Where: New York University, NY 10012
When: July 16, 2017, Teach-in: 2:00 PM through 4:00 PM, followed by gathering at Washington Square Park from 4:00 PM through 6:00 EST
Indian American Muslim Council
Phone/fax: 1-800-839-7270
Email: info@iamc.com
Indian American Muslim Council
Phone/fax: 1-800-839-7270
Email: info@iamc.com