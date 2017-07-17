The last few years has seen brutal killings of mostly Muslims and Dalits in the name of cow protection, over a dozen of them only since September last year. These killings have been orchestrated by Hindu supremacist groups ideologically aligned with the BJP-led federal government and drawing inspiration from the beef ban imposed by the governments in various states. The increasing hostility towards minorities displayed by even central ministers in the form of incendiary rhetoric has only added fuel to the fire. Since 2010, 97% of beef related violence has taken place after the BJP-led Hindu nationalist government came to power. Since 2015, an increasing number of Muslims have been lynched, hanged or brutalized in the most cruel manner on mere suspicion of possessing or cooking beef.

Protests in San Jose, CA

Protesters carried signs, such as "India - Hostage to Hindutva?" and "Beef Ban is Cultural Fascism." They came from various communities in the diaspora and were united in their condemnation of the killings and the beef ban.



Protest in downtown San Diego, CA near the USS Midway Museum

"The reign of terror unleashed by Hindu supremacist cow "vigilantes" is clearly targeted at browbeating the nation's religious minorities into the status of second class citizens," said Mr. Suhail Syed, one of the organizers of the protests in Washington, DC. "How can the government of India respond so casually to the mob lynchings of Muslims and Dalits?," asked San Uddin, one of the organizers of the protests in New York. "That shows the killings are not spontaneous but executed with a tacit approval of Hindu supremacists that are an integral part of the ruling party," added Ms. Sana. In a recent statement, Amnesty International India expressed deep worry over the "pattern of hate crimes committed against Muslims with seeming impunity - many of them in states where the Bharatiya Janata Party is in power."



Protest in Washington, DC

In April 2017, a mob beat a 55-year-old Muslim man, Pehlu Khan, to death in Rajasthan after accusing him of transporting cows for slaughter. An exposé by a television news station showed the attackers belonged to the BJP and its affiliates. In a recent killing that shook India, 15-tear-old Junaid Khan was stabbed to death on board a train in northern India as he headed home from Eid shopping. While such killings have drawn international condemnation, the suffering of millions who have lost their source of livelihood as a result of the beef ban has not received adequate attention. In a bizarre and shocking expose of the Sangh Parivar's hypocrisy, the BJP and RSS joined hands to sell beef in Kerala, the very act for which they are enabling the lynching of Muslims. The Alliance for Justice and Accountability has pledged to work with people of all faiths to defend India from the onslaught of hate and divisiveness.