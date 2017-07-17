Community News

A delegation of community leaders, activists, functionaries of NGOs and volunteers of Volunteers of Change (VoC), led by the social activist Abdul Rashid Agwan, met the DCP Southeast and submitted a Memorandum.

The Memorandum reads as under:

To

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast Delhi)

Sarita Vihar

New Delhi

Sub: Memorandum regarding increasing acts of teasing of school going girls in Okhla.

Sir,

We the following social workers, community leaders and representatives of RWAs of Okhla would like to bring to your kind notice as follows:

1. With the beginning of new academic session, the trend of stalking, scolding, teasing and open molesting of school going girls has resumed. In the previous sessions too the same nuisance was noted and police beat was provided around the girls schools of the area on public complaints.

2. Some bad boys chase girls while going to or coming from schools almost on regular basis.

3. Such trend has come to notice at government girls schools of Jasola, Noor Nagar Batla House and the girls school of Jamia Millia Islamia.

4. Though a number of incidents took place, parents are hardly coming forward to file complaint due to fear of the miscreants. They also feel that police is not doing its due.

5. Recently father and brother of a girl was brutally beaten on complaining to the police against a miscreant, who was teasing her for several months.

6. Another father and his whole family is passing through an ordeal for last two weeks who opposed teasing of his daughter's classmate at Jasola school premises.

7. Since drug abuse and other crimes are increasing in the area, some youths have become addict and feel no fear of law in teasing minor girls.

8. Many parents are dropping out their daughters from schools and trying to persuade them to complete their education privately.

In the wake, we request you to kindly appoint a team of lady police for investigation about such incidences during last 2-3 years to fix the pattern, identify persons involved and book the culprits.

Yours truely,

Cc: CP/DCP Women Cell/ACP NFC/SHO Jamia Nagar/ MLA

Signatories

15/7/2017