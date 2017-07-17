Entrance test for enrolment in Jamia Millia Islamia’s prestigious Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) belonging to Minorities, SC, ST and Women for Civil Services Coaching Programme, Prelims cum Mains, 2018 will be held on August 27, 2017 at 12 centres across the country.

Aspirants can download application forms from JMI’s website (www.jmi.ac.in). The last date for filling online forms is August, 08, 2017.

A total of 125 selected candidates from among Minorities, SC, ST and Women will be provided free coaching and guidance at RCA.

RCA provides intensive coaching, test series, special classes and mock interview coaching to enrolled aspirants besides 24x7 library facilities. All selected students are also provided hostel accommodation.

As many as 29 candidates who received coaching at RCA had qualified for UPSC’s Civil Services Examinations, 2016. Of these, 5 have made it to the IAS, two to the IPS and the rest to the Revenue, Customs, Railways and other services. Of these 29 candidates, 9 were women.

More than 60% students clear Prelims exam every year. Since its inception in 2010, RCA has produced 93 civil servants including IAS and IPS. (Press statement released on 17 July 2017)