Occupied Jerusalem: An Israeli cabinet minister has repeated the stale Zionist propaganda claim that the Temple Mount belongs to Israel. He is correct in a certain sense. Israel has been in control of the Haram al- Sharif (Noble Sanctuary) as well as the entirety of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip since the six-Day war of 1967. This means that the holy site, which has been an exclusively Muslim place of worship for the past 1400 years, now belongs to Israel by the standards of might, not by the standards of right But right, not might, comes first because right is a constant whereas might is a variable.

In fact, the claim that the Haram al-Sharif belongs to Israel has as much legitimacy as a rapists claim that the body of his victim belongs to him.

In fact, the historical and even religious claims often cited to prove that the holy site belongs to Jews are dubious and erroneous.

Historical records show that King David conquered Jerusalem from the Jebusites around 1100 BC. The Jebusites, a Canaanite people believed to be, at least partly, the ancestors of modern-day Palestinians, had been in Jerusalem for some 2000 years.

Indeed, for fifty years of intensive excavations, Israeli archeologists left no stone unturned underneath the Islamic shrine, but utterly failed to find any credible evidence corroborating the gigantic canard that the Aqsa Mosque stands right on top of the Temple of Solomon.

A few years ago. George Wesley Buchanan, Professor Emeritus of New Testament Theology at Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, published a meticulously researched scholarly monograph titled What if the ruins of King Solomons Temple are NOT under the Dome of the Rock?http://www.ameu.org/Current-Issue/Current-Issue/2014-Volume-47/In-Search-of-King-Solomons-Temple.aspx

According to the research, which this writer had the honor to translate into Arabic; archaeologists have discovered no ruins in the Haram area that might have belonged to the temple.

Instead they have found an image of a soldier on a horse, a brick with the mark of the 10th Roman legion on it, and an image of Mars, the Roman god of war.

They have also found in the an inscription once carved over an arch, honoring Titus, Vespasian, and probably Silva for their leadership in the war of AD 66-72.

According to the scholarly monograph, published in the Journal Americans for Middle East Understanding (AMEU) in 2014, another inscription that was intended to fit on the interior wall of the Haram, honored Hadrian, the Roman emperor who defeated Bar Kochba in the revolt that ended in 135 AD.

In conclusion, Buchanan asks the most central question: Is there any evidence that the Haram was ever the Temple Mount?

Here is his answer: (clearly, No!).

Finally, it is true that Jews were in control of Jerusalem more than 2500 years ago. But so what? Most of the cities of the world were then inhabited by peoples unrelated to their current inhabitants.

Today, the manifestly pyromaniac Israel government, made up of Talmudic fanatics and Zionist jingoists, is striving to set Jerusalem and the entire region on fire under the rubric of Jewish Messianism and millenarianism. This madness must be stopped immediately because madness breeds madness and blood breeds more blood.