Education and Careers

New Delhi (27 July 2017): In a first for a Central university, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will be offering a three-year B. Sc. (Aeronautics) degree in collaboration with the country’s national helicopter company, Pawan Hans Limited (PHL), a mini-Ratna Public Sector Undertaking.

A Memorandum of Understanding (Mou) for the academic collaboration was signed today by Mr. A. P. Siddiqui, Registrar, JMI and Mr. T. Sridhar, Executive Director (HR & Admn), PHL, in the presence of JMI Vice Chancellor, Prof. Talat Ahmad and PHL Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Dr B. P. Sharma, Pro-Vice Chancellor JMI, Prof Shahid Ashraf, Deans, faculty members and senior officials from the two sides.

B. Sc. (Aeronautics) will be a dual degree course in which the graduation degree will be awarded by JMI and certificate in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering will be issued by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The theoretical aspects of the course will be taught at the Faculty of Engineering, JMI while the practical training part will be provided at PHL facilities.

The course will be open to both male and female applicants who have cleared 12th Board exams with Science and Maths combination. As per JMI rules, the university will conduct an entrance test for admission to the course.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Ahmad, VC-JMI said that the civil aviation industry was growing at a rapid pace and the course will help in meeting the requirements of trained personnel not just within the country but globally.

Prof Ahmad said that this is another feather in the cap of JMI which already has MoUs with the Indian Air Force and the Navy allowing their personnel to pursue degree courses in JMI. This, he said, will enable them with fresh job opportunities after their retirement from the services. Observing that JMI has always contributed towards the nation-building, he said, that a course like this will go a long way in serving and strengthening the nation.

Prof Ahmad said that the country has made advancements in aerospace and satellite research but there is scope for more research in the field of aeronautics especially given the country’s topography.

Dr Sharma said that this was a historic day when two prestigious institutions have joined hands for a cause which is the need of the aviation industry.

Dr Sharma said that currently India has a fleet of 380 aircraft and 280 helicopters and with many players coming into the aviation sector, more than 500 aircraft will be added in the next 4-5 years. This, he said, will require a large number of trained engineers and personnel to maintain the aircraft.

He added that earlier the students were investing three years and were only getting a certificate in Aircraft Maintenance from DGCA but with the launching of this course they will be get a graduate degree. The dual degree is a good combination and with the phenomenal expansion of the aviation sector the pass-outs will have great job opportunities. As per the MoU both the sides have also agreed to explore the possibility of launching B. Sc. (Aviation).

Dean , Faculty of Engineering, Prof Mehtab Alam expressed his happiness at the launch of the new course in his department and hoped that with full support of all concerned , B. Sc. (Aeronautics) will add a new dimension to teaching and training of youth in an important and upcoming sector.

Deputy Chief Aircraft Engineer of PHL, Mumbai, Mohammed Ameer, an alumnus of JMI played a key role key role in the signing of the MoU.

Mr. M.Q.H. Beg, Chairman, Jamia Cooperative Bank Ltd. said that the bank will be happy to provide educational loans to students from weaker sections of society to help them pursue the course. (Press release)