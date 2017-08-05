Education and Careers

Someone so sagaciously said, 'New beginnings are often disguised as painful endings.' We resist and often resent the changes. Change is the key to life because despite change being seemingly painful, it's ever needful.

We tend to get used to the rut and routine and begin to love that as the sole alternative available to us. A sort of mental complacency sets in and we don't want to alter that. Human mind doesn't like to break a set pattern. But until that set and fixed pattern is broken, how can something new and even more exciting be welcomed?

What's perceived as painful and undesirable, often paves the way for something better and if not better, at least different. In difference, lies life's momentum and progress. Once a man came to Jiddu Krishnamurthy. He looked disconsolate because he had a break up with his beloved of many years.

Jiddu told him to consider the break up as a blessing in disguise. 'To know love in its myriad forms and emotions ever evolving, break ups are a must,' said the wise man.

Apparently painful endings have a silver lining. They carry positivism in their wombs. They're the indicators of a better and greater tomorrow. When Hiroshima and Nagasaki were nuked on August 6 and 9 respectively, Albert Einstein said, 'Though it's terribly painful, new lives and purposes will emerge from the ashes of two great cities and they'll become even greater.'

Needless to say, if today you visit Hiroshima and Nagasaki, you just can't imagine that seven decades ago, both the cities were nearly decimated. The pain and trauma of near annihilation gave birth to stronger determination and resolve. Most importantly, it removed the complacency. Remember the words of JFK, 'Phoenix always emerges from the ashes.'

Traumatic occurrences always have a disguised positive side to them. So obviously, they're invisible at first blush. They make us more determined and full of life-preserving energy. Until we're jolted out of our peaceful slumber, no epochal event can be expected to happen.

Change for the better always comes after a seemingly hopeless situation. Nadir always evolves into pinnacle. Mirza Ghalib put it so succinctly, 'Ishrat-e-qatrah hai dariya mein fana ho jaana/Dard ka had se guzarna hai dawa ho jaana' (The significance of a drop of water is to get merged into the river/When pain becomes unbearable, it turns into remedy).

We often perceive (painful) things through a tunnel vision. We don't let other options and opportunities emerge out of them.

So, broaden your vision by deepening your perceptions and take pain in perspective. Mind you, it'll open up a plethora of positive outcomes which will become clear in the long run. All we need is a pair of eyes un-blinkered by fear, apprehension and prejudice.