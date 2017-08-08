Press Statements

Aligarh, August 8, 2017: The Department of History, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has revived the Bulletin of Sultania Historical Society (BOSHS), a quarterly peer reviewed journal with a special interview of noted historian Professor Irfan Habib (Prof Emeritus, AMU) on the theme of ‘History and Historiography’. The bulletin can be accessed on the link https://www.amu.ac.in/newdata/journals/9972.pdf.

Prof Habib is also on the Advisory Board of the journal with Prof Shireen Moosvi, Prof Aditya Mukherjee, Prof Farhat Hasan, Prof Najaf Haider, Prof R P Bahuguna and Prof Ishrat Alam. While the Editorial Board has Prof Jabir Raza, Prof Mohammad Sajjad, Dr. Ali Kazim, Mr. Mohd Husain Ganai, Mr Basharat Saleem Parray and Ms Asra Alavi.

General Editor of the bulletin, Professor Syed Ali Nadeem Rezavi (Chairman and Coordinator CAS, Department of History, Aligarh Muslim University) said that Sultania Historical Society, which was earlier known as Sultania Historical Study has been functioning as a part of the Department of History since the early years of department’s existence. He added that the Historical Society was renamed after Nawab Sultan Jahan Begum subsequent to MAO College being upgraded as a University in 1920.

The Begum of Bhopal, Begum Sultan Jahan has contributed immensely towards the establishment of the MAO College and was ultimately the founding Chancellor of the Aligarh Muslim University from December 17, 1920 to May 12, 1930.

In this connection, Ms Lubna Irfan, editor of the bulletin, said that this bulletin was conceived with the aim of giving space to amateur researchers and providing them scope of interaction with the learned pioneers of their field.