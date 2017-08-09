Press Statements

New Delhi (9 Aug 2017): Jamia Millia Islamia today felicitated over a dozen successful candidates of UPSC’s Civil Services Examinations, 2016 trained at its Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) at an impressive function in which Chancellor JMI and Hon’ble Governor of Manipur, Dr. Najma A Heptulla was the Chief Guest.

The function was presided over by Vice Chancellor, Prof Talat Ahmad and attended among others by Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof Shahid Ashraf, Registrar, Mr. A.P. Siddiqui, Finance Officer, Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Hony. Director, RCA, Mr. M. F. Farooqui, Deputy Director (RCA), Dr. Mohammad. Tarique, visiting faculty members of RCA, including former diplomats, Mr. Mahesh Sachdeva, Mr. Ashok Sajjan Haar and Mr. Rajshri Bhattacharya. A large numbers of students from various Departments and Centres of JMI were present at the award function also attended by faculty and staff members of the university.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of the RCA, Prof Talat Ahmad said that the aim of the Academy should be to ensure that the number of successful candidates increases to a least 50 in the near future.

Encouraged by the performance of the Academy, Prof Ahmad said that he was planning to diversify coaching at the Academy to include competitive examinations for recruitment in services like Railways, Judiciary and Engineering.

Currently RCA trains 200 candidates from SC/ ST and women categories for the Civil Services Examinations admitted in the Academy through an entrance conducted in 10 centres across the county. This, Prof Ahmad said, ensures that RCA gets best candidates whose talents are channelized and directed towards cracking various All-India examinations.

Prof Ahmad said that a new entrance examination centre will be set at Manipur so that more aspirants from North East States get an opportunity to prepare themselves for Civil Services at JMI’s RCA.

Prof Ahmad said that encouraged by the good results of the Academy, JMI is contemplating to adding 5-10 seats in RCA only for JMI internal students irrespective of their religion or gender.

Chancellor Dr. Heptulla asked students to set their goals in life and work hard to achieve them. She especially talked about girls’ education and said that she was delighted to see so many girls from poor and marginalised backgrounds qualifying for the top Civil Services Examinations from JMI. Congratulating the university on RCA’s performance, Dr Heptulla said that it vindicates her position that JMI is a fine university and added that on the 16th of this month she will meet a delegation from the U.S. to work on ways to increasing Jamia’s academic and research standard.

Mr M. F. Farooqui, Hony. Director, RCA said that this year the Academy had registered its best ever performance with 29 candidates clearing the Civil Services Examinations this year of which 5 made it to the IAS, another 5 to the IPS and 1 to IFS, and the rest have got into other services. Congratulating the successful candidates he advised them to become ambassadors of JMI and never stray from the responsibilities bestowed upon.

He said that the Academy had trained students from economically weaker and socially marginalized sections of society including those who come from Madrasa background. Each student was a story of trials and tribulations in himself or herself, some coming from families with an earning of less than Rs 20,000/- a month.

Mr. Farooqui said that the Academy would work on three objectives --- have an outreach program to encourage the underprivileged in remote areas, to build a sustainable organizational structure and to increase the number of successful candidates to fifty in the coming years.

Speaking on the occasion, Arif Ahsan, who has been selected for the IAS, attributed his success to JMI from where he has done his Intermediate as also B. Tech.

Suhail Qasim Mir, another successful candidate trained at the Academy said that there were many factors behind his success but the greatest was Jamia. Ever since he enrolled for the MBA at the university, he said, his teachers at RCA trained him to crack the top exam and instilled in him the confidence to realise his dreams. Mir pledged to work for the development, betterment and integrity of the country.

Bisma Qazi, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, said that JMI played a key role in her preparation of all three CS exams- the Prelims, Mains and the Interview.

Pooja Kumari who has been selected for Indian Foreign Services said that being a product of a Government school and college, she was ill-prepared to take the Civil services examinations before joining RCA. The Academy proved to be a turning point for her and provided a safe and secure environment in Delhi. Pooja said that because of her financial constraints she did not have the money to buy books; the faculty at RCA helped her by lending those books and making the library accessible 24x7.

Aijaz Ahmad, another successful candidate said that he hailed from a family with 8 siblings living on a pension of his father who retired from the Army and it was difficult for him to get a proper coaching for Civil Services. It was RCA that helped him realize his dream.