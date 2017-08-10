Press Statements
After communal clashes, Basirhat celebrates Raksha Bandhan
The Milli Gazette Online
Published Online: Aug 10, 2017
In the last few days, you have heard the names of Deganga, Baduriya, Basirhat and Swarupnagar in North-24 Parganas, West Bengal. But probably for all the wrong reasons! What you have heard or read is probably different from the feelings of the people living here. Here, Hindus and Muslims have again come together as they had done earlier whenever such situations arose. From Raja Chandraketu to Pir Gorachand, these places have shown the path to communal harmony. The two communities here have shared their happiness and sorrows for a long time. One can recall Baba Loknath from Chakla, Kachua or Huzur Saheb, Allama Ruhul-Aamin from Baduria, Basirhat, Swarupnagar. We respect all these great souls who have shown how to share life’s gifts with each other. So do the residents of these places. They flock to the Baba Loknath’s Dham or Allama Ruhul-Aamin’s Darbar looking for peace and harmony. Tied up in the same spirit is the Haroa-Basanti Mela.
Keeping in mind the rich history harmony and brotherhood, Bangla Sanskriti Mancha celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Monday, 7th August, at Basirhat Town hall. The programme was coordinated by Rights to Life Foundation and Times Bangla.
The program started by paying respect to the distinguished invitees present for the occasion. This was followed by a short cultural program comprising of various songs and dances by the children of the locality. School teachers and other notable persons then addressed the people attending the program about the rich history of communal harmony the place has shown earlier, how some isolated forces are trying to created problems in the area and how we all should come together to fend off these forces. Rakhis were tied by people of both communities to each other in the program arena first and then we took the Rakhi ceremony to the streets to involve more people from the area.
"Bengal is the Land of RabindranathTagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam and Netaji Subash Chandra Bose where Hindus and Muslims lived together, we appeal the people of Bengal that they should be unit against all kinds of communal forces and we are sending a peace massage that is need at this time".
