Keeping in mind the rich history harmony and brotherhood, Bangla Sanskriti Mancha celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Monday, 7th August, at Basirhat Town hall. The programme was coordinated by Rights to Life Foundation and Times Bangla.

The program started by paying respect to the distinguished invitees present for the occasion. This was followed by a short cultural program comprising of various songs and dances by the children of the locality. School teachers and other notable persons then addressed the people attending the program about the rich history of communal harmony the place has shown earlier, how some isolated forces are trying to created problems in the area and how we all should come together to fend off these forces. Rakhis were tied by people of both communities to each other in the program arena first and then we took the Rakhi ceremony to the streets to involve more people from the area.

"Bengal is the Land of RabindranathTagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam and Netaji Subash Chandra Bose where Hindus and Muslims lived together, we appeal the people of Bengal that they should be unit against all kinds of communal forces and we are sending a peace massage that is need at this time".