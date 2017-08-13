New Delhi (13 August 2017): There have been complaints of harassment, humiliation and torture by Delhi Police in the name of security for 15th August Independence Day Celebrations.

Victim Bilal of Jafrabad in East Delhi visited Chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission and narrated how Delhi Police beat him and put him into custody for no reason. He also told that police have been forcefully getting shops in the area closed at night and falsely claiming that Section 144 Unlawful assembly is in force.

Activist, Ovais Khan who is Managing Trustee of ANHAD, who lives in Jafrabad area had visited Jafrabad Police Station after Bilal was taken there. Ovais Khan has submitted the below complaint to Delhi Minorities Commission and sent a copy to Commissioner of Police Delhi to stop this harrassment and humiliation of Muslims by Police. Full text of the complaint is below:

12 August 2017

Dr. Zafarul Islam Sahab,

Chairman,

Delhi Minorities Commission

Government of Delhi

Room No.115, C Block, Ist Floor,

Vikas Bhawan, I.P. Estate,

New Delhi-110002

EMail: dmc_nct@rediffmail.com

Subject: Harassment, humiliation and torture by Delhi Police in the name of security for 15th August Independence Day Celebrations

Dear Sir,

Two incidents of police harassment of Muslims have come to my notice and I want to share them with you for a solution of this problem.

Last night, that is 11 August 2017, around 10:30 pm, police was patrolling on Jafrabad Main Road. The police was forcing shops to shut down claiming application of Section 144.

Bilal Sultan Khan (my cousin) and Mehtab Khan (my friend) along with their two other friends were chatting sitting on parked scooters outside Mehtab’s home on Jafrabad Main Road. They usually sit here in free time as it is just outside Mehtab’s home.

When the 5 Police officers from Jafrabad Police Station who were patrolling the area reached Mehtab’s home they abusively told them not to sit at the place as it is “15th August season”. They told the police that this is their home and they were going inside and told them that there was no need to use abusive language.

To which the police officer replied 'Zyaada akad raha hai', and slapped Mehtab very hard, one of their neighbours tried to intervene but Police officer didn't stop, and then he started beating Bilal, despite the fact that he didn't utter a single word during this episode and this time. Policeman slapped Bilal more than 5 times. And Police officer insultingly grabbed his collar, and parading him on road, and took Bilal to Jafrabad Police Station.

The news spread, friends informed the family, and as a family member and an activist living in the area I reached the police station. We were not allowed to meet Bilal. The policemen said that as SHO is not available we won’t release Bilal and that it will take atleast 24 hours to set him free.

Bilal is from a well known family so other influential people in the area took notice and after pressure was built Bilal was released around 12:30 AM on 12 August (that is after 2 hours).

Police officers forced Bilal’s family friend to write an application for the release of Bilal which he has written and stated that he has no criminal records and it seems there is some misunderstanding by Police officers.

After the release, Bilal informs us that inside the Jafrabad Police Station, the same Police officers slapped and kicked him several times also threatened and abused him. One of the Police officer also said, 'BhXXdi ke tujhe abhi bataunga'.

While, in the police station, we noticed that police picked up two other young Muslim boys. Those boys where claiming that they were buying food from a local restaurant and the policemen forced himself on their scooter and brought them to the police station. It was visible that the boys were genuine.

I have no idea how many youths Delhi police is harass calling it 15 August season.

There should be action against the erring cops for closing shops illegally and for harassing the youth calling it 15th August season.

Bilal’s family has privilege of knowing some influential people, so he was rescued but there are large numbers of innocent young Muslims who are facing same and sometimes more brutal harassment, humiliation and torture by Delhi Police in the name of 15th August season. This happens every year specially in minority concentrated areas.

I request you to please take serious note of this incident, so that action must be taken up against Police officers who have wronged them.

And secondly also urge you to kindly ask the Delhi Police Commissioner to immediately issue an advisory to all Minority concentrated Police Stations that Police should not harass, humiliate and torture local Muslims for no reason.

Sincerely,

Ovais Sultan Khan

Social Activist

Managing Trustee, ANHAD

cc: Commissioner of Police Delhi