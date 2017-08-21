Opinions

SIGNS OF THE TIMES

Let’s stop being apologetic to the sarkar of the day! Let’s stop giving long and short explanations to their lop-sided accusations and allegations... There seems no end to their bullying strategies. Little need to stoop to their level and stand hunched as an accused.

In fact, as of now the least the Opposition political parties can do, besides settling creases in their ‘gatbandhan’, is to provide their grassroots workers with laptops or desktops or smart phones, so that they can connect with the masses. In fact, on countless occasions, the Congress and Left parties workers have told me that they feel left out on the social sites as they are not connected! Nah, not well-equipped with the technological bandobast to take on the Right-Wing unleashed poisonous propaganda.

Yes, it upsets and hurts to realize that even after seventy years of the country’s Independence there are weird notions in circulation about the ‘other’…I have decided not to dish out explanations what dish I cooked or served, what I wore or discarded, ‘why’ and ‘how’ I went in for a divorce, or how I’ve got to prove my patriotism or show my nationalism!

The tragedy is that there are nil chances of any improvement in the prevailing ground realities as today’s rulers have the RSS-BJP backgrounders to them. Compounding the mess are the camouflages around.Just for your sampling: The National Commission for Minorities is manned by members of the BJP. A former national general secretary of BJP Minority Morcha, Ghayurul Hasan Rizvi, is the new chairman of the NCM. In fact, he is the same man who was also seen working overtime for Narendra Modi’s election campaign in Varanasi. Also, two of the four panel members of the NCM are affiliated to the BJP: Sunil Sanghi was convener of Anya Bhasha Bhashi Cell of Gujarat BJP, while George Kurian is vice-president of Kerala BJP. And the two other members of the panel are Maharashtra social activist Sulekha Kumbhare (nominated as Buddhist member), and Vada Dasturji Khurshed Kaikobad Dastoor (Parsi member). In fact, Kumbhare is a former MLA from Bahujan Republican Ekta Morcha and had supported BJP in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Coming to the various ilzaams getting thrown around at the largest minority community in the country, it is essential to state loud and clear that triple talaq is not a religious issue, because it is un-Quranic and with that un-Islamic. In fact, triple talaq is one of those social ills that’ve crept it. Such tragedies are bound to creep in when the rulers continue battering a community on a daily basis. In fact, its about time the Right-Wing’s top brass should be exposed about their obsessive concern for the Muslim women’s welfare! If the BJP-RSS had been genuine in their concern for the Muslim women, there’d be no rioting. Each time a riot is ‘made’ to occur the worst affected is the minority community, definitely the women and children….Also, do not overlook the fact the Muslims are lagging on the socio-economic front and cannot counter any of the propaganda along the strain that Muslims are violent, eat flesh at any given opportunity, produce like rabbits, marry and divorce in the strangest of ways! In fact, triple talaq is played up to such an extent as though Muslims have nothing better to do than to keep uttering talaq - talaq - talaq! The reality is that such incidents, of men divorcing their wives in this bizarre fashion, are rare and against the very essence of Islam… if and when such incidents take place they are blown out of proportion and the impression that’s relayed is that the Muslims are a barbaric lot!

Islam has actually provided enough guidelines but its tragic that most of us sit unaware of them. As Danial Latifi had detailed during the course of an interview given to me, the crucial ‘why’ he had decided to take up the controversial Shah Bano case, "I found Shah Bano to be an over-smart woman who took full mileage out of the case. Why I took up her case? It was not as though I who opted to fight for her…I was simply watching the proceedings of this case with a whole galaxy of lawyers, including the then chief justice of India, Justice Chandrachud. It was then, whilst her case was being argued by a junior lawyer, that the chief justice intervened and asked me, why don’t I, as a senior lawyer, fight for her. So I had no choice but to fight for her." Latifi had made it very clear that Shah Bano had got her due maintenance on the basis and "strength of Quran's provisions." As he'd detailed to me, "First of all, despite the contrary belief, marriage is a very serious business in Islam. Coming to the chapter on talaq, it is this chapter that lays down all the details including the procedure for talaq and the importance given to the arbitration aspect and, of course, maintenance. The fact is that triple talaq is un-Quranic. In fact, one particular verse from the Quran says: wa lil mutallaqaati mataa’un bil-ma’roof -- haqqan ‘alal mutaqqin (unto the divorced woman, a provision that is paid in dignity, an obligation for the righteous) - is enough to provide her status and a decent maintenance. And whilst fighting for the Shah Bano case I quoted this line and the minute I showed this verse to the chief justice he said that that verse was enough to get her due, her maintenance. So Shah Bano got her due maintenance on the strength of Quran's provisions."

Latifi was against the Common Civil Code. He had told me rather too categorically during that interview that he blamed the BJP for making it into a political issue. To quote him, "I repeat that I’m not in favour a Common Civil Code. It is not needed. Also. because it has become a political issue and the BJP and its allies are looking for an issue and want to rake it up. I personally feel that the Muslims do not need it."

Also, today there are war cries on the burqa and the hijab! Though I’m comfortable with saris and blouses of all hues and shapes, but don’t dare to question me if I decide to throw a dupatta on my head, cover my hair or wrap a shawl on shoulders! Its my decision! Also, why should there be an attack on the burqa? What a U-turn! Let’s not overlook those yesteryear films where actresses with burqas drew the attention of not just the hero but also of the viewers…And also lets not overlook the fact that Khushwant Singh had listed the ‘burqa’ as one of the reasons for his falling in love! When I had asked Khushwant Singh what drew him to his first lady love, Hyderabad-based Ghayoorunissa, he had listed the burqa as one of those attractions. To quote him: “I must have been around 17 years and Ghayoorunissa was three years older than me. She was my sister’s friend… on one of those occasions when she and I and my sister had gone to see cinema, she’d slipped her hand on mine and held my hand … and that alone meant a lot to me. I was drawn to her and that burqa she’d worn added to that entire atmosphere, to that romance, to her beauty.”

Also, why are Muslims viewed as some meat-gobbling tribe! On the contrary, facts and figures are enough to relay that non-Muslims are consuming more meat than Muslims. Also, this basic fact stands out: out of the six top meat exporting companies of India, four are owned by non- Muslims.

Also, why this mischievous communal propaganda that Indian Muslims are joining ISIS or are in the potential category! Foremost, what is ISIS! Seemingly one of those destructive forces setup and funded by Western powers and superpowers along with their Allies, to kill and hound along distracting tactics…And like any vicious propaganda, it has the potential to heap terror allegations on young Muslims and with that destroy their lives in one way or the other!

In Kerala an adult woman’s life is intruded into because she happened to fall in love with a Muslim man and then decided to convert to Islam. But somewhere in between that ISIS scare was made to intrude! Dragging along focus on just the love tale but also on the entire propaganda of linking Indian Muslims with terror activities! With that ‘terror’ propaganda working full time or overtime in the background, see how effortless it gets for the establishment to unsettle lives!