New Delhi, 28 October 2017: The two-day National Conference on Human Rights organized by National Confederation of Human Rights Organizations (NCHRO) was inaugurated by Dr. Zafarul Islam Khan, Chairperson of Delhi Minorities Commission inaugurated today at Indian Social Institute, New Delhi. The chairperson of the NCHRO Prof. A. Marx presided over the session. Prof. P. Koya, General Secretary, NCHRO welcomed the gathering. E. Abubaker, Chairman, Popular Front of India delivered the felicitation address.



Delhi Minorities Commission Chairperson Dr. Zafarul Islam Khan speaking at the conference

Global Conflicts & Return Of Cold War, UAPA, An Instrument Of Political Suppression, Nationality Question, Extra Judicial Killings And The Judicial Response, Afspa And Other Security Laws: What They Really Serve?, Adivasis And Fight For Living Space, Rights Of Refugees And Stateless People, Curtailing Freedom Of Expression were the topics discussed in the programme.

Prof. G. Haragopal, Visiting Professor, NLSIU, Adv. K.P. Mohamed Shareef, Vice Chairperson, NCHRO,Reny Ayline, Secretary, NCHRO, Adv. Bavani. Ba. Mohan, State President, NCHRO, Tamilnadu, Manisha Sethi, Jamia Teachers Solidarity Association (JTSA), Ahamed Shareef, Associate Editer, Thejas Daily, Calicut, Gopal Menon, Documentary Film Director, E.M. Abdul Rahman, People's Movement Against UAPA, K.K. Suhail, Quill Foundation, Prof. Hany Babu, Associate Professor, Delhi University, Vidya Bhusan Rawat, Human Rights Activist, Parvez Bari, Journalist, Bhopal, Narendra Mohanthi,Treasurer, NCHRO, Parveena Ahangar, Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons, Kashmir, Elyas Muhammad Thumbe, Committee Member, Alliance for Justice and Peace, Dr. Shamsul Islam, Exco Member, NCHRO, Zamrooda Habib, Writer & Activist, Kashmir, Ravi Nair, South Asian Human Rights Documentation Centre (SAHRDC), Mahtab Alam, Human Rights Activist, Adv. Ragunath, Hyderabad, Madhuri Krishnaswami, Activist, Bhopal, Seema Azad, Journalist, Allahabad, Adv. A. Mohamed Yusuff, Secretary, NCHRO, Mohammed Janib, Coordinator, NCHRO, NCHRO, R.K. Ankhodia (Rtd. Judge), State President, NCHRO, Rajasthan, Ko. Sugumaran, National Exco Member, NCHRO, Adv. Saifan Shaikh, National Exco Member, NCHRO Fr. Savio Fernandes, State President, NCHRO, Goa addressed in the programme.

The cultural programme of Nishanth Natya Manch lead by Neelima Sharma and Sangwari Theater Group lead by Kapil Sharma was also conducted. (Press release)