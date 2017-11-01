It is ironical indeed that the forces that are least hesitant to use violence as a means to establish or sustain their hegemony have been most vocal in criticising Jihad and Jihadism in Islam and Muslims. None can beat West in using force at the cost of the human life aimed at silencing all the challenged to their monopoly. As I have detailed in numerous articles in last fifteen years, the whole Modern history of West is replete with wars, imposed civil wars and genocides. The memories of the world wars had not yet died down that they came up with another “war on terror” that has already consumed several millions of lives.

Like West, Indian Hindutva Brigade has been ever busy in labelling Muslims and Islam as the biggest threat to peace. The campaign is becoming increasingly hostile with every passing day. Poor Muslims including their intellectuals and “researchers” are always busy at defending Islam and Muslims and never bother to study or highlight the ideologies and designs of the other forces. They never question; they are only fond of answering.

Hindutvavadis are not only busy in maligning Muslims but like West are also becoming increasingly aggressive in their version of Jihad, the Dharamyudha. While in Islamic vision of Jihad, use of arms is only the last option, in Dharamyudha, use of Shastra is the only option. When they talk of “Dharamyudha” it is nothing but pure use of Shastra (weapons) for the sake of religion. What if not Dharamyudha is this that their devotion to their “gau mata” leads to killing Muslims with impunity? What if not Dharamyudha was this when they razed Babri Masjid to the ground and indulged in rioting against Muslims killing hundreds? What if not Dharamyudha was this when they went on the killing spree in Gujarat in 2002 blaming Muslims for the death of few dozen Kar Sewaks? What if not Dharamyudha is this that riots are recurrently organised killing scores of Muslims with the help of Police? According to various reports, between 30000 and 100000 people have been killed in Hindu-Muslim riots since Partition, 75 percent of them being Muslims.

There are reasons to believe that they are vigorously planning for a much bigger, an all-out Dharamyudha. Their well-oiled media machine is constantly preparing a ground for this by trying to portray Muslims as Jihadists who want to convert Hindus by force or through “love Jihad”. Their aim is to galvanise all Hindus irrespective of their castes against Muslims. Their special attention is directed towards making bureaucrats, police, judiciary and army communally polarised. Their intellectual activists and dharamgurus are busy highlighting the importance of Shastrashastra in Hindu Dharam. While astra applies to small defensive weapons, shastra applies to lethal attacking weapons. The reports of armed training being given to activists have time and again appeared in the press.

Despite the avowed principle of Ahimsa (non-violence) that Hinduism appears to preach, Ahimsa has sufficient scope for Himsa (violence). Hindu scriptures are full of grandiose descriptions of wars and battles. “Mahabharat”, one of the most sacred scriptures of Hindus is in fact all about the “greatest” war that was fought on the surface of the earth, under the command of Lord Krishna. “Ramayana”, the other important scripture too has the war between Ram and Ravan as one of the main chapters. The major Hindu festivals like Diwali and Dussehra are celebrated in the memory of the victories in wars. Many Hindu thinkers have been preaching for years the desirability of the use of force against their “enemies”. It will be worthwhile here to quote from an article, “THE REAL HINDU VIEW OF AHIMSA (non-violence)” by Shri Nandan Vyas. He says:

“The Hindu scriptures extol virtues of Ahimsa (non-injury or non- violence) and consider it an essential tenet of and guide for PERSONAL behaviour (ONLY). However destruction of wicked essential for establishing the Dharma (righteousness) is considered Ahimsa also……As the Bhagavat tells us: Jivo jivasya jeevanam Bhagavat - 1.13.46 .... (1) Knowingly or unknowingly a larger life form consumes a smaller life form, thence complete Ahimsa is not possible. Also in this respect one must define right or justifiable Himsa, and unjustifiable Himsa….in the context of the Mahabharat war wherein Bhagawan Krishna repeatedly asks Arjun to fight the righteous war (Tasmat yuddhasya Bharat!)….. Because the HINDU SCRIPTURES CONSIDER UNAVOIDABLE VIOLENCE (HIMSA) RELUCTANTLY UNDERTAKEN FOR THE PURPOSE OF ESTABLISHING A RULE OF RIGHTEOUSNESS (DHARMA SANSTHAAPANA) FOR THE BETTERMENT OF SOCIETY AND FOR SUSTENANCE OF ONE'S BODY AS JUSTIFIABLE AND CALL IT AS AHIMSA ALSO. ….Dayaa tiche naav bhutaanche paalan aanika nirdaalan kantakaanche (Tukaram Gatha - Abhanga 129)...(4) Meaning - Compassion is thy name - nurturing all (living) beings AND the destruction of the wicked. …..Even Manusmruti says : Aatatayinaa mayaantam hanyaadevavichaaryan (Manusmruti 8.350) ...(1) Meaning - A wicked, evil aggressor should be killed without any hesitation. ….…In fact in Bhagavad Gita, Bhagavan Krishna promises - 'paritraNaaya saadhunaam vinaashaayacha dushkrutaam dharma sansthaapanaarthaya sambhavaami yuge yuge (Gita 4.8) ...(7) Meaning - For the protection of the good, for the destruction of the wicked, and for the establishment of dharma, I am born age after age…..real popular Hindu view considers destruction of wicked as Ahimsa also. Hindu scriptures are full of incarnations of Vishnu and Shiva with the destruction of wicked demons as their main Avatar karya (reason to be). It is also more than a coincidence that all Hindu divine images are always bearing arms. Even Hindu goddesses, such as Durga, Bhavani, Kali, carry weapons, and are immortalised in the stories of their destruction of the wicked. Even now during the Dasshera festival Hindus perform puja of their weapons. This tradition is followed even in the Indian and Nepali armed forces, particularly in the Gorkha regiments. Thus bearing arms and destroying the wicked are considered necessary for the preservation of society and are considered as Ahimsa.”

The article also gives the opinion about the need of taking arms in the current world and exhorts Hindus to fight their enemies:

“In the present day context, the fight against historical injustice against Hindus and the Hindu way of life must be considered as Ahimsa also. Because fighting for justice is a Hindu's righteous duty (dharma). “

The article criticises Gandhi’s approach towards non-violence, “Gandhiji's non-violent struggle worked against an educated and cultured oppressor, namely the British.” It then goes to prove that Gandhi’s style will not work against less cultured enemies who must be suppressed by force without any hesitation.

History is enough proof that whenever Hindus got the opportunity, some of them used the violence in all its brutality. They vanquished Buddhism in the early part of the first millennium, using all sorts of methods for that purpose. In the immediate aftermath of the Partition, Hindu-Muslim madness consumed hundreds of thousands of lives. During the last 50 years, Hindu-Muslim riots have consumed tens of thousands of lives, the overwhelming majority of those killed being Muslim men, women and children. The worst pogroms were of course in Assam (Nille), the violence following the demolition of Babri Mosque and the Gujrat riots; thousands of Muslims were brutally murdered in each of these, many burnt alive and many pregnant women brutally slaughtered, their foetuses taken out and put to the sword. And of course Asoka remains their all-time hero despite the fact that he killed more than one kah Indians in his pursuit of unchallenged power and then converted to Buddhism.

Hopefully, sooner than later, their leaders will realise that Dharamyudh is not going to help them in the longer run and it will be better for their religion and community if they learn living in peace and sharing the resources with all the citizens of the country. Hopefully again, they will realise that the real challenge for religions in today’s world is not from the other religions but from the atheistic forces that want to destroy every religion and the religious morality associated with it to perpetuate their monopoly in the world. The day they realise it, we will see the beginning of a new revolution which will make the world, cleaner, purer, healthier and more peaceful.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are Author’s own and do not necessarily reprersent the policy of the Institution he is associated with.

Dr Javed Jamil is India based thinker and writer with over a dozen books including his latest, "Muslim Vision of Secular India: Destination & Road-map" and "Qur'anic Paradigms of Sciences & Society" (First Vol: Health), "Muslims Most Civilised, Yet Not Enough" and Other works include "The Devil of Economic Fundamentalism", "The Essence of the Divine Verses", "The Killer Sex", "Islam means Peace" and "Rediscovering the Universe". Read more about him at http://www.worldmuslimpedia.com/dr-javed-jamil.