Community News

Aligarh, November 22, 2017: Professor Shakeel Samdani (Department of Law, Aligarh Muslim University—AMU) has been conferred with the ‘Legal Expert Award’ by a leading Urdu daily in a special function held at the Kala Mandir Auditorium in Kolkata, Bengal. He received a Shawl, a memento and a citation during the function.

Prof Samdani was honoured for his work in human rights, academics and conducting awareness programmes on the Indian Constitution.

Mr Ali Ashraf Fatimi (Former state HRD Minister) and Mr Javed Ahmad Khan (Minister, Government of Bengal) presented the award to Prof Samdani.

Prof Samdani has over 27 years of teaching experience. He has authored 'Uniform Civil Code: Problems And Prospects' and 'Maintenance of the Muslim Divorcee'. He teaches Islamic Jurisprudence, Muslim Law Relating to Status, Islamic Legal System, Public International Law, Human Rights Law, Sociology of Law and Law and Poverty. (PR from AMU)