Aligarh, November 22, 2017: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Phd student from the university’s Department of Psychology, Faisal Hassan Rizvi has been conferred with a special ‘Research-Award’ by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for his research on 'Psycho-Social impacts of mental disorders in India: Emergent needs of evidence based approach for public health'.

Rizvi received the award during the 17th Pacific Basin Consortium Conference in New Delhi. The conference was jointly organised by the Public Health Foundation of India and East West Centre, Hawaii, USA.

Mr Rizvi was awarded after a panel found his research as an important breakthrough towards the intersections of mental health and public health based upon evidences being translated into policy.

He has earlier received the Excellent Academic Contribution Award in Bhutan besides being honoured with the title of ‘Youth Icon’ for conducting academic rehabilitation of undergraduates from indigenous Tharu tribals of India-Nepal border. Mr Rizvi was also invited to speak at the Activate Johannesburg Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Mr Rizvi is pursuing research under the supervision of Professor Mohammed Ilyas Khan (Chairperson, Department of Psychology, AMU). (PR from AMU)