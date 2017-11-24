Press Statements

New Delhi (24 November 2017): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met here today a delegation of Delhi Minorities Commission and released its 2016-17 annual report.

The DMC delegation comprised of DMC Chairman, Dr. Zafarul-Islam Khan, members Anastasia Gill and Kartar Singh Kochhar, DMC Secretary, Dr. Jayadev Sarangi and Abraham Pattiani, member of the previous DMC, since the released annual report is about the last year’s activities which could not be released because the term of the previous commission ended last March and the new commission after taking over on 20 July this year took care to compile and publish the previous year’s report which details various activities of the commission, redressal of the complaints received or sou moto note taken. It also details various activities of the commission among the minority communities, awareness camps held, various schemes of the state and central governments for the welfare of the minorities, as well an evaluation of the implementation of certain schemes of minorities’ financial inclusion, seminars and meetings of DMC advisory and peace committees. The Chief Minister showed great interest in the work of the commission and encouraged it to be more vocal and proactive to raise and solve problem of the minorities in Delhi.