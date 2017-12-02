Lucknow: This, infinitely, is a bigger scam than demonetisation, selling India to Ambani, Adani, foreign nations and foreign capital.

This is a bigger scam than Modi drinking tea with Nawaz Sharif in a blatant act of cynicism when our Jawans were being killed at the order.

You must have heard of booth-capturing, rigging etc; but how would you term an electoral exercise where the real results are hidden from the public--part is presented as whole...

WHERE A PARALLEL FALSE 'REALITY' IS CREATED TO COUNTER THE 'REAL REALITY'

BJP's measly, victory of the gutter, just 14 out 16 in urban hubs, is being presented as a victory! Where is Shekhar Gupta, where is Prakash Bhanu Mehta, where is Abhisar Sharma, where is that...that...man...Prannoy Roy....where is Rajdeep Sardesai...where is Arvind Kejriwal...where is Radhika Ramseshan, where is Burkha Dutt...where is Abhisar Sharma...where the hell are you guys hiding? What are you guys afraid of?

None of you have had the guts to at least present real facts of UP civic polls before the people.

Yesterday, the entire day, media kept raping facts...kept showing that BJP has won 14 out of 16 Municipal elections.

Not a word about results of Nagar Parishad and Nagar Panchayat!

Indian Express, Times of India, Hindustan Times, Tribune, Dainik Jaran, Aaj Tak, Zee, NDTV, CNN-IBN, and yes, first post, second post, third post---

I CALL OUT FOR JUSTICE...HERE ARE THE REAL FIGURES:

Nagar Panchayat (Town Area) Presidents: 438

Independents: 182

BJP: 100

SP: 83

BSP: 45

Congress: 17

AAP: 2

Rashtriya Janata Dal: 2

Rashtriya Lok Dal: 3

AIMM: 1

AIFB: 1

Unrecognised Party: 2

Nagar Palika Parishad (City Municipal Council) Presidents : 198

BJP: 70

SP: 45

Independents: 43

BSP: 29

Congress: 9

CPI: 1

Ad hoc registered party: 1

Nagar Nigam (City Municipal Corporation) President: 16

BJP: 14

BSP: 2

SOURCE: ELECTION COMMISSION

WAIT...the best is yet to come... Out of 652 seats, BJP gets 184 seats...and who gets the maximum? It is the Independents!

INDEPENDENTS WIN 225 SEATS OUT OF 652 AND EMERGE AS THE SINGLE LARGEST GROUP!

SP emerges as the third party with 128 seats out of 652...

BSP emerges in the fourth position with 76 seats out of 652...again, BSP has re-gained some of its Dalit votes...but overall, sliding behind SP must have given it cold comfort...

Now, let us see the voting pattern: Out of a total population of 22 crores, 8 crores were eligible to vote in the three tiers...

Polling was 52.4% ...again, roughly, a little over 4 crore votes were polled...

2.65 crore votes were polled in 438 Nagar Panchayats, 35 lakh in 16 Corporations, 1 crore in 198 Nagar Palika Parishads...

BJP winning 14 out of 16 Corporations...in all 16 seats, BJP scored 87% votes...BSP 12.5%...

So 87% of 35 lakh would be close to 30 lakhs...

In Nagar Palika Parishad, 70 seats got by BJP fetched it 35.5% of the vote...SP polled 22.5 % and BSP 14.65% while Congress polled 4.5%...Independents polled 21.72% of the votes polled...

35.5% votes polled by BJP in Nagar Palika Parishad out of a total of 1 crore votes, amounts to 35 lakhs...

In the 2.65 crore votes polled in Nagar Panchayats, BJP with just 100 seats out of 438 could manage only 22% of the vote! In this segment, Independents polled 41.55% of the votes...SP polled 18.95% and BSP polled 10.27%...Congress vote share stood at 3.88%...

Now how much is 22% of 2.5 crores? Around 58

Lakhs...and how much 41.55% of 2.5 crore votes?1.7 Cr....

So, in toto, BJP polled 1,23,00,000 votes out of 40000000...how much is that in percentage terms? 30%!

In 207 assembly elections, BJP polled 42% of the vote. It had swept rural areas. Now its share has come down to 30%!

THIS IS MY CHALLENGE: IF ELECTIONS ARE HELD TODAY IN UP, BJP WILL GET 30-34 MP seats. And between 158-162 assembly seats! THAT'S IT.....

NOW THE SAME THING IS GOING TO PLAY OUT IN GUJARAT....MARK MY WORDS...BJP IS POLLING 30-33% VOTE IN GUJARAT...WHICH MEANS IT WILL COME DOWNTO BELOW 60...

And here, I have not even taken into account the massive manipulation of Nagar Nigam results, the faulty EVMs, the jingbang brought into play by Modi.

Basically, BJP FACES THE REVOLT OF THE 'AAM AADMI' IN UP. BRAHMINS, MUSLIMS, YADAVS AND DALITS VOTED GENERALLY AGAINST BJP....

With few exceptions, BJP lost entire seats in Nagar Panchayats in Basti, Gonda, Chitrokoot, Allahabad, Mirzapur, Barabanki, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Kausambi, Fatehpur, Farukkhabad, Firozabad on and on...Amethi was with BJP last time also...no big deal...

This loss is a fatal blow for Yogi...imagine BJP trailing behind Independents...the latter trend OPENS THE FLOODGATES FOR THE RISE OF NEW FORCES IN UP!