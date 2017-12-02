Community News

Gujarat mosque becomes functional with Hindu help

Ahmedabad: A mosque abandoned for the last 30 years has become functional once again with the help of Hindu residents of the area. This hundred-year-old mosque is situated in a Hindu locality and is surrounded by temples in Kalupura area of this city. Muslim worshippers stopped coming to this mosque after the demolition of the Babri Mosque in December 1992 and prayers stopped altogether after the 2002 Gujarat riots. Now the minarets of the mosque have be re-built and azaan and the five-times prayers have started once again. All this happened with the cooperation of the local Hindus.

Source: Sahafat, 17 Nov. 2017

Namaz starts in abandoned mosque after 70 years

Panipat: A centuries-old mosque was regained and regular prayers started in it on 12 November. This mosque was abandoned, then occupied by non-Muslims at the time of Partition in 1947. It is situated in in the Sadhora town of Yamuna Nagar district of Haryana. Madrasah Sabeelul Hasanat Educational & Welfare Society is taking care of this mosque. A meeting was held in the mosque after maghrib prayers on 12 November in which a number of ulama of the area participated. Earlier it was occupied by non-Muslims but the time of the recovery of the mosque, a Muslim was using it to keep his buffaloes etc.

Source: Inquilab, 14 Nov., 2017



Representational photos