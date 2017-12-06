Srinagar: Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) here on Saturday alleged that Government of India’s plan to issue one-stop identity card to Kashmiris is yet another conspiracy to breach the privacy and intrude into the personal lives of people of Kashmir.The Government of India has reportedly planned to issue these cards to the people of Kashmir to “increase surveillance and keep a check on militancy-related activities in Kashmir.”

“This is yet another ugly Indian tactic against the people of Kashmir. India has issued Aadhar cards which contains all the details of an individual then why is this new one-stop identity card being issued. It just smells of a conspiracy against the people of Kashmir,” said DeM general secretary, Nahida Nasreen in an emailed statement here on December 2. The plan to issue it only for the people of Kashmir is what makes it a matter of grave concern, she said. “It was issued to residents of border areas but now they are planning to issue it to the people of Kashmir. It only means that they want to increase surveillance in Kashmir and want to bring every Kashmiri under surveillance net.”

Nasreen further alleged, “Our phones are being tapped and security forces breach into our houses during night and day. The privacy of Kashmiris has already been breached to extreme level and now this new conspiracy of issuing these cards means that India actually wants to go beneath the skin of people here. Such measures only expose the level of frustration it is going through.” Terming it a “grave violation of human rights of Kashmiris” she said, “We will never tolerate this as it is a surveillance of extreme level. Some people may under pressure or for material gains side with India but India is aware that every Kashmiri is against its illegal rule in Kashmir and thus such conspiracies are being hatched every now and then.”

Nasreen reiterated that these are “crucial times for the Kashmir movement and people must be ready for any kind of eventuality. India will try to implement such schemes here but we must unanimously fight against such plots. We have done it in the past. Our unanimous resolve against Indian occupation is praiseworthy and we believe that unitedly we can frustrate this conspiracy as well.”

Media-reports here on December 1 said that the Government of India is preparing to grant a “special one-stop identity cards” for all Kashmiris in order to make the surveillance and movement of the citizens easier for security agencies. The reports added that similar cards have already been issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs in border areas of the state and were provided to fishermen in the coastal areas of the country soon after the November 26 attacks in Mumbai.