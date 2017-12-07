Human Rights

Aligarh, December 6, 2017: Professor Shakeel Samdani (Department of Law, Aligarh Muslim University—AMU) delivered a lecture on ‘Constitution and Fundamental Rights’ at the Department of Mass Communications, AMU.

Delineating the principles of Indian Constitution, Prof Samdani pointed out that it is one of the best constitutions of the world as the basic structure theory laid down by the Supreme Court has protected the constitution from getting damaged by politicians. Prof Samdani added that the fundamental duties must be followed by the citizens.

He further said that the Preamble of the constitution proclaims the solemn resolution of the people of India to constitute India into a 'Sovereign socialist secular democratic republic' and it cannot be tampered with. Prof Samdani urged students to know about the constitution in details including fundamental rights and duties.

Prof Afrina Rizvi (Chairperson, Department of Mass Communication) pointed out that the 42nd Amendment also amended the Preamble and changed the description of India from ‘sovereign democratic republic’ to a ‘sovereign, socialist secular democratic republic’. She further said that the Amendment also changed the words ‘unity of the nation’ to ‘unity and integrity of the nation.’

Dr Pitabas Pradhan, Dr Gopal K Sahu, Dr Huma Parveen, Mr Mohd Anas were also present. (Released by PRO, Aligarh Muslim University)