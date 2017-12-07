Jamaat-e-Islami Hind



New Delhi: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has condemned the recent announcement by the American government to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and shift its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

In a statement to the media the Vice President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, T Arif Ali said: “we are deeply concerned and deplore the recent decision by the Trump administration to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and shift the American Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. This would alter the religious and legal status of Jerusalem and is unacceptable. It would be a clear violation of international law and UN Security Council resolutions especially UNSCR 478 of 1980. It would destabilize the region, create conflict, offend the religious sensibilities of the world’s 1.6 billion Muslims and delay a just and comprehensive resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

The JIH Vice President averred: “The international community has remained a mute spectator to the recent escalation of Judaization of Al Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) including attacks on its Arab, Muslim and Christian landmarks; and continuous attempts to displace and expel Palestinians living in Jerusalem by all means of harassment, especially in the form of revoking their residency permits, prohibiting them from living in the city and banning them from all forms of construction, including rebuilding and renovating their homes and places of worship. The Israeli occupation authorities have also refused to issue permits to educational, medical and services institutions, all the while continuing to implement policies aiming to change the Arab identity of the Holy city”.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind calls upon America to refrain from any move that alters the legal-religious status of Jerusalem and expressed its solidarity with the Palestinian cause that requires effort and cooperation on the part of all justice loving people in order to bring to an end to the discriminatory colonial occupation that continues to challenge the entire free world.