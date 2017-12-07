Press Statements
Indian Muslim organisations condemn the US move on occupied Jerusalem
The Milli Gazette Online
Published Online: Dec 07, 2017
Jamaat-e-Islami Hind
New Delhi: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has condemned the recent announcement by the American government to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and shift its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
In a statement to the media the Vice President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, T Arif Ali said: “we are deeply concerned and deplore the recent decision by the Trump administration to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and shift the American Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. This would alter the religious and legal status of Jerusalem and is unacceptable. It would be a clear violation of international law and UN Security Council resolutions especially UNSCR 478 of 1980. It would destabilize the region, create conflict, offend the religious sensibilities of the world’s 1.6 billion Muslims and delay a just and comprehensive resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”
The JIH Vice President averred: “The international community has remained a mute spectator to the recent escalation of Judaization of Al Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) including attacks on its Arab, Muslim and Christian landmarks; and continuous attempts to displace and expel Palestinians living in Jerusalem by all means of harassment, especially in the form of revoking their residency permits, prohibiting them from living in the city and banning them from all forms of construction, including rebuilding and renovating their homes and places of worship. The Israeli occupation authorities have also refused to issue permits to educational, medical and services institutions, all the while continuing to implement policies aiming to change the Arab identity of the Holy city”.
Jamaat-e-Islami Hind calls upon America to refrain from any move that alters the legal-religious status of Jerusalem and expressed its solidarity with the Palestinian cause that requires effort and cooperation on the part of all justice loving people in order to bring to an end to the discriminatory colonial occupation that continues to challenge the entire free world.
Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind
New Delhi: Reacting to Donald Trump announcement of recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Maulana Mahmoo Madani General Secretary of Jamiat Ulama –i-Hind today condemned the move saying that its highly provocative. This move will not only create unrest in the region but entire Muslim ummah across the world, he said. “The US has not only ignored the international law but also ignored the international apprehension on the issue. This move has also subverted the efforts to usher in peace in the region.” Maulana Madani also exhorted the UN to convene an urgent meeting on the issue and protect the interest of the Palestinians in keeping with its past rulings and conventions. Maulana Madani also appealed to the Arab world to review their diplomatic relations with the Unites States.
Milli Council
President Donald Trump’s declaration of moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem can lead to escalation of the Mid-East conflict, writes Dr Mohammad Manzoor Alam.
US President Donald Trump in his familiar cavalier way has announced that the US embassy would be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem despite warnings from European and Muslim states that such a move would jeopardise US and international efforts made so far for an Israeli-Palestinian settlement.
Pope Francis has said Jerusalem belongs to all three Abrahamic faiths–Judaism, Christianity and Islam, which is a veiled disapproval of Trump’s action. This move has paved the way for Israel to appropriate the entire holy city ultimately. Trump’s rash move has in effect demolished a key understanding in the proposed agreement that East Jerusalem will be the capital of Palestine.
With this move the world community’s resistance against the idea of moving their national embassies to Jerusalem has been dented. European countries have been against this idea. Russia and China have expressed concern over the development.
Although for tactical and logistic reasons the US embassy will take a long time to move to Jerusalem, this step has ignited a great conflict. Now the US embassy’s move to Jerusalem is certain even though the actual move will take some time. This is an oblique support to Israeli claim over the whole of Jerusalem. It will not take too long for American camp followers to move their embassies to Jerusalem, thus confirming the deprivation of Palestinians.
Trump’s move is not surprising in view of a consistent American policy of support to the Israeli actions against Palestinians, including the ongoing deprivation of their land. In 1995, the US made a law to move its embassy to Jerusalem, but Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama postponed the move to avoid escalation. Now a tempestuous Trump has walked into what his wiser predecessors refused to tread.
Quite understandably, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed satisfaction that step by step Israel is moving towards its ultimate goal. And towards that goal they have been able to take a giant step with the help of President Trump.
However, with this move the US has further alienated itself from the Arab and Muslim world. This also confirms that America is not run from Washington, but from Tel Aviv. (Article by Manzoor Alam, General Secretary, Milli Council)
