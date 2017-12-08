National

Srinagar: Kashmiris irrespective of their shades of opinions have widely condemned the United States’ move of recognizing Jerusalem, one of the three holiest places of the entire Muslim Ummah, as the capital of Israel. While separatists called for protests here on Friday (December 8) against the decision, mainstream politicians termed the move to be oblivious to historical facts. The decision has already triggered worldwide protests and opposition from the Muslim communities around the world.

“Jerusalem represents the religious sentiments of about a billion Muslims living across the globe. US decision to declare this sacred land as the capital of Israel amounts to political bankruptcy of the fascist Trump regime,” said Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), comprising of chairmen of both factions of Hurriyat led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik, in a joint statement here on December 7. The trio asked Kashmiris to stage Valley-wide protests against the move after Friday congregational prayers here on December 8.

The separatist leadership has also called for a shutdown on Sunday (December 10) to protest human rights violations in the Valley. December 10 is observed as the international human rights day, world over. A protest rally towards the UN observers’ office at Srinagar is also expected to be taken out from the city-centre, Lal Chowk, on the same day. Both factions of Hurriyat urged Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and United Nations to take a strong note of the move.

Denouncing the US plan to declare Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, Hurriyat (G) chairman in a statement here on December 7 said despite its tall claims about democracy,it is following a biased and prejudiced policy against Muslim countries. An extraordinary meeting of the executive council of Hurriyat was held that thoroughly deliberated upon prevailing situations, geopolitical changes, conspiracies hatched against Muslim Ummah and recent developments related with the freedom movement of Kashmir and the future strategy, said the spokesperson of the amalgam. It was also resolved in the meeting that the conglomerate believed in peaceful resolution of all issues through meaningful dialogue.

Hurrriyat (M) chairman was placed under house arresta day before the planned Friday protests. Earlier, speaking at a Seerat Conference organized by the Awami Action Committee (December 6), Mirwaiz appealed to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Iran to forge unity in the larger interests of Muslims across the world. The condition of Muslims in India is no different as they continue to face several challenges even after 70 years of India’s independence, he said, adding Muslims across India continue to face a threat to their lives and properties. He further announced that a crucial meeting of all ulama of Kashmir region would be convened soon to discuss issues confronting Kashmiris. JKLF chairman, speaking on the occasion, emphasized that the unity among separatist leadership is like a “bone stuck in Delhi’s throat and all efforts are being made to break it.”

Terming it “unjust, biased, anti-Islam and unrealistic decision” spokesperson of Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir in a statement here on December 7 said, “The Zionist Jews had illegally and immorally occupied the land of Palestine in 1948 with the connivance of the so-called world powers under a sinister design mainly formulated in 1917 resulting in the Balfour Declaration. All the anti-Islamic forces played an open role in the creation of the illegal state of Israel by forcibly evicting the native people of Palestine mostly Muslims and on resistance thousands of innocent Muslims were massacred in broad daylight and none of the so-called champions raised any sincere voice against that genocide at that time depicting clearly that all the imperialistic powers were at the back of inhuman Zionists.” The spokesperson added that the Trump administration has “declared an open war against Islam.”

National Conference’s working president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah took to micro-blogging site, Twitter (December 7) to express his views about the decision. He tweeted that there was a time when the move would have provoked a strong condemnation from India. His father, party president and Member Parliament Dr. Farooq Abdullah, in a statement here on December 7, said that India was obligated to oppose the move “strongly and unambiguously”. Abdullah said the US move was unfair, unjust and oblivious to historical facts and also to the goal of reconciliation and peace in the Middle East. The move, he said, has hurt the sentiments of Muslims all over the world and made the goals of cooperation and stability farther and harder to achieve. He added that the “condemnation from the Central government should be unequivocal and we should take a stand in consonance with our values and our place in the comity of nations. India has traditionally and consistently supported the cause of the Palestinian people and our foreign policy has always noted East Jerusalem as the capital of an independent Palestinian state. A failure of the Modi government to strongly reiterate this commitment and stand would be a great disservice to our country’s independent foreign policy goals and our commitments at the global stage.”

Indiahas so far declined to comment on the US move to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, saying its position on Palestine “is independent and consistent”.

USpresident Donald Trump on December 6 formally recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Trump invoked a 1995 law passed by US Congress calling for moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.