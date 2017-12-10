Shaikh Sabri said in his sermon,

Your recognition means nothing to us. Your maps mean nothing to us. Your embassy is as illegitimate as the occupation it seeks to legitimize.

Our land is our land. Our dignity is our dignity. Our determination is our determination. Our boycott is our boycott. Our Aqsa is our Aqsa. Our Palestine is our Palestine.

We never had any expectations of tyrants, dictators, or stooges.

We bow our heads only to One.

We will continue to insist on our freedom, even if the world has ceased to acknowledge it.