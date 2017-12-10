International
Imam of the Aqsa Mosque challenges the American decision on Jerusalem
The Milli Gazette Online
Published Online: Dec 10, 2017
Shaikh Dr Ikrimah Sabri yesterday, after the Friday prayers in Jerusalem said the American move will fail. Muslims offered the Friday prayers on Salahuddin Street in Jerusalem since Aqsa Mosque has been closed down by its management in protest against the American move to transfer its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in violation of international law and umpteen UN and other international forums' resolutions.
Shaikh Ikrimah Sabri
Shaikh Sabri said in his sermon,
Your recognition means nothing to us. Your maps mean nothing to us. Your embassy is as illegitimate as the occupation it seeks to legitimize.
Our land is our land. Our dignity is our dignity. Our determination is our determination. Our boycott is our boycott. Our Aqsa is our Aqsa. Our Palestine is our Palestine.
We never had any expectations of tyrants, dictators, or stooges.
We bow our heads only to One.
We will continue to insist on our freedom, even if the world has ceased to acknowledge it.
[end]
We hope you liked this report/article. The Milli Gazette is a free and independent readers-supported media organisation. To support it, please contribute generously. Click here or email us at sales@milligazette.comblog comments powered by Disqus