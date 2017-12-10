Family & Kids

'Your real face is so beautiful if only you knew,' said Jalaluddin Rumi. Yet, we all try to be someone else and cling on to an image that's borrowed and not ours. An individual's life goes in vain in becoming and following someone else. Since none of us is truly happy with the blessings and boons bestowed upon us by the benevolent Universe, we erroneously think that the other person has got all that we've not been blessed with. We, therefore, try to be like him/her and the result is invariably: Na Khuda hee mila na visaal-e-sanam/Na idhar ke rahe, na udhar ke rahe (I neither found god, nor did I get united with my beloved / Alas, I ended up losing both the worlds). So be happy with your unique individuality. Nature hasn't made anyone like you. Remember again the pithy words of Rumi: 'It's too bad that you want to be someone else. You don't see your own face, your own beauty. Yet, no face is more beautiful than yours.'