Delhi Minorities Commission to hold conference on minority rights on 20 Dec

New Delhi: Commemorating the U.N. Minority Day, Delhi Minorities Commission will hold a conference on the national and international perspectives of minority rights. The conference will also discuss violations of minority rights in India. Speakers include Prof. Z. M. Khan, Dr Vinod CV, M. Salar Khan, Advocate, and the Sikh scholar S. Harpal Singh. Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, will be the chief guest at this conference which will be held from 4 pm onwards on 20 December in Delhi’s India Islamic Cultural Centre.

