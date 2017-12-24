National

Srinagar: Separatists as well as mainstream politicians here welcomed the resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Jerusalemthat called upon United States to drop its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. A resolution, December 21, was adopted by a recorded vote of 128 in favour to nine against, with 35 abstentions.

“I thank all countries that voted to support the resolution. The move to declare Jerusalem as the capital of Israel by the United States was an arbitrary, unjust and baseless move that defied history and tenets of justice,” said National Conference president and Member of Parliament, Dr Farooq Abdullah (December 22), adding “India, by voting in support of the resolution along with other countries, has upheld its considered and principled stand on Palestine.” No such steps should be allowed that would hamper peace and stability in the Middle East and deprive the people of Palestine of their rights.“India has traditionally and consistently considered East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine and India’s support to the UNGA resolution re-affirms that stand and commitment.”

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, December 22, said that she was proud of India’s decision to vote in the UNGA.“Very proud to see that India joined over 100 countries at the UN to vote against recognizing Jerusalem as the official capital of Israel. This vote further reaffirms our stand and support to Palestine,” she said in a statement on Twitter. Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, December 22, wrote on Twitter, “Well done MEA for not taking the easy/safe option of abstaining like the 35 others. @realDonaldTrump’s threat backfired spectacularly.”

The majority vote in UNGA has proved that USA President Donald Trump’s decision was unjust and discriminatory. “The majority vote in UNGA against him has left Trump isolated and vindicated the just cause of Palestinians,” said Mirwaiz in a statement here on December 23. Welcoming the world body’s move to denounce the US decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem, senior separatist and president Anjuman Shar-ee Shian Aga Syed Hasan Almosvi Alsafvitermedthe resolution as “encouraging” and described it as a moral victory of Palestinian people and “a setback to the American imperialism and hegemony in the world and also extension of its support to ruthless Israel by ordering the shifting of its embassy from Tal-Aviv to Jerusalem.” The resolution, he said, showed how international community was committed to the cause of Palestine.

Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (HCBA), in a statement here December 22 described the resolution as a moral victory of Palestinian people and a setback to the American imperialism and hegemony in the world. “HCBA welcomes the backing of the resolution, calling USA to drop its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, by 128 countries of the world, at theUNGA despite the threatening given by USA President Donald Trumpto cut off financial aid to countries which may vote in favour of the resolution.”The Bar Association further observed that ‘if America has any respect for the world opinion, it should, immediately drop its idea of shifting its embassy from Tal-Aviv to Jerusalem and not to endanger the world peace by sticking to its immoral and illegal decision.”