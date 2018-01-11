Occupied East Jerusalem: Meir Kahana, the Nazi-like American-Israeli militant rabbi, who in the 1970s advocated mass expulsion of Palestinians from mandatory Palestine, must be dancing in his grave as his brand of insidious Talmudic Jewish fascism has now come to dominate and shape Israel’s political and ideological landscape. Once viewed as a pariah by the so-called Nationalist camp in Israel , Kahana has effectively become a symbol of pristine ideology as his ideas are being adopted as a manual for action by the entire right camp in the Jewish state.

Kahana, it seems, not only has succeeded in conquering Israel . He has also conquered the White House as apparent from president Trump recent recognition of Jerusalem as Israel ’s capital. So, has Trump converted to Kahanism or Jewish Nazism? This is not a facetious question by any means and the answer is a clarion yes.

Now with the final collapse of the so-called Middle-East “peace process,” mainly as a result of Israel’s aggressive Lebensraum in the West Bank, and President Trump’s brazen embrace of the Nazi-like policy, it should be sufficiently reasonable, at least at the academic level, to argue that that the Israeli Jewish society is undergoing a really ghoulish transformation, which prompts some avid observers , like this writer, to foresee conclusions that were considered unthinkable only a few years ago.

For example, can we really rule out the occurrence of a possible Israeli holocaust of some sort against the Palestinian people in the not-too-distant future? I am asking this hair-raising question in light of the ascendancy to prominence and leadership by the forces of fascism throughout Israel ? After all, it is these forces that stress day and night that ethnic cleansing (they use a plethora of euphemisms to denote their nefarious objective).

I am not a prophet of doom and gloom, nor am I particularly skilled in the art of clairvoyance or obsessed with prognosticating the future. However, there are certain worrying signs occurring in Israel now which really show that true fascism has become the main gravitating point throughout the Jewish state.

Indeed, the skyrocketing growth of vindictive anti-Palestinian racism, the nearly daily promulgation and hasty approval by the Knesset of manifestly racist laws, invariably intended to harm Palestinians and narrow their horizon, and especially the virtually daily preventable and unjustified killings of young Palestinians at the hands of trigger-happy Jewish settlers and soldiers should remind us of the dark clouds which descended over Europe prior to the Holocaust.. And just as the figurative clouds then were a definitive admonition that something very dreadful, was going to happen, the current toxic discourse spreading rather rampantly in Israel should serve as a real harbinger portending a huge evil in the offing.

How can a writer with a keen eye to the future feel otherwise when I watch young Israeli Jews in the thousands fall into gleeful hysteria over the murder of a Palestinian child? Or Israeli lawmakers vowing to grant monetary awards to an Israeli soldier who finished off” a dying and harmless Palestinian in Hebron about a year ago. Or the Minister of justice in a state that pretends to be democratic who had the audacity to claim that the life of a Jew, even a Jewish murderer, is worth more and has more sanctity than that of a non-Jew!

Last week, the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, passed a draft bill imposing death penalty on Palestinians convicted of killing a Jew.

In fact, Israel has been carrying out extrajudicial executions of Palestinians since time immemorial. More to the point, the Israeli occupation army has unwritten instructions urging soldiers to shoot to kill Palestinian (but not Jewish) would- be- killers.

When pressed to explain how Israel would justify the scandalous duplicity to an increasingly critical international community, a co-sponsor of the draft law said rather laconically “don’t worry about that.” When further asked whether the draft law would be carried out against Jews convicted of murdering Arabs, the same official resorted to prevarication and equivocation, saying, also tersely. “Don’t worry about this either.”

This draft bill per se doesn’t make Israel particularly fascist, but it is undoubtedly an additional sign underscoring the trend Israel is drifting to. In fact, Israel already has a bloated body of manifestly racist laws each of which is sufficient to eviscerate the Israeli myth of being a liberal democracy of any truth.