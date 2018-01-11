International
The Return of Kahanism in Israel
By Khalid Amayreh, The Milli Gazette Online
Published Online: Jan 11, 2018
Now with the final collapse of the so-called Middle-East “peace process,” mainly as a result of Israel’s aggressive Lebensraum in the West Bank, and President Trump’s brazen embrace of the Nazi-like policy, it should be sufficiently reasonable, at least at the academic level, to argue that that the Israeli Jewish society is undergoing a really ghoulish transformation, which prompts some avid observers , like this writer, to foresee conclusions that were considered unthinkable only a few years ago.
For example, can we really rule out the occurrence of a possible Israeli holocaust of some sort against the Palestinian people in the not-too-distant future? I am asking this hair-raising question in light of the ascendancy to prominence and leadership by the forces of fascism throughout
I am not a prophet of doom and gloom, nor am I particularly skilled in the art of clairvoyance or obsessed with prognosticating the future. However, there are certain worrying signs occurring in
Indeed, the skyrocketing growth of vindictive anti-Palestinian racism, the nearly daily promulgation and hasty approval by the Knesset of manifestly racist laws, invariably intended to harm Palestinians and narrow their horizon, and especially the virtually daily preventable and unjustified killings of young Palestinians at the hands of trigger-happy Jewish settlers and soldiers should remind us of the dark clouds which descended over Europe prior to the Holocaust.. And just as the figurative clouds then were a definitive admonition that something very dreadful, was going to happen, the current toxic discourse spreading rather rampantly in
How can a writer with a keen eye to the future feel otherwise when I watch young Israeli Jews in the thousands fall into gleeful hysteria over the murder of a Palestinian child? Or Israeli lawmakers vowing to grant monetary awards to an Israeli soldier who finished off” a dying and harmless Palestinian in
Last week, the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, passed a draft bill imposing death penalty on Palestinians convicted of killing a Jew.
