Is India’s Modi rewarding Israel’s Netanyahu for his slow-motion holocaust against the Palestinians?
By Khalid Amayreh, The Milli Gazette Online
Published Online: Jan 16, 2018
Occupied
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to welcome them in person, even though the foreign minister is normally the one greeting dignitaries to the country.
India has been widely lauded for voting at the United Nations last month n favor of a UNGA resolution considering President Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as capital of the apartheid state of Israel as null and void. That is what all people of moral conscience had expected
Now, however,
I do realize that nation-states have political and economic interests that must be promoted and maintained. But,
Netanyahu is seeking to sell India Israeli weapons and military technology. However, Indian leaders, especially those still valuing human rights and dignity ought to understand that every dollar paid to
True, Modi is no Mahatma Gandhi, or Jawaharlal Nehru or even Indira Gandhi, who would internalize and act upon a moral appeal. However,
Netanyahu is the Prime Minister of an insidious apartheid regime that torments, persecutes and discriminates against millions of people because of their different ethnicity and religion. Don’t let him defile your country’s moral integrity.
