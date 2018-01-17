According to its closing statement during its 28th session, the Palestinian Central Council decided to charge the PLO’s executive committee with suspending its recognition of Israel.

The suspension will last until Israel recognises a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, cancels the decision to annex East Jerusalem and stops settlement activity.



In the statement read by PNC chairman, Salim Zanoun last night, the Central Council reiterated its decision to stop security coordination in all of its forms and to disengage from the economically dependent relationship established by the Paris Protocol on Economic Relations in order to achieve the independence of the national economy.



The Central Council also stressed “the transitional phase stipulated by the agreements signed in Oslo, Cairo and Washington, are no longer existent.”



On US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and to move his country’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the Council’s statement noted: “By making this decision, the American administration lost its qualification as a mediator and sponsor of the peace process. It will not be a partner in this process until President Trump’s decision regarding Jerusalem is cancelled.” (Quds Press International News Agency)