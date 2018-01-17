National

Ahmedabad: January, 17: The Ahmedabad Police did not give permission to Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind which planned to stage protest against coming of Isreali Prime Minster Netanyahu in the city today without any proper reason. The police even intercepted press conference which was going on in JUH state office at Khanpur and a quite number of police personnel was deputed around the office. Even Jamiat district General Secretary, Mufti Arshad was detained at Gaekwad police station till late afternoon only to harass him.

Despite that, at the directive of Maulana Mahmood Madani, JUH National General Secretary, many JUH Gujarat state leaders gathered at its state office with banners and placards opposing this visit. They also held press conference at its scheduled time from 12 pm.

Addressing the press conference, JUH leaders came down heavily on the city police administration for denial of their democratic rights. Citing the protests that took place in Delhi and Mumbai, they wondered why they were not allowed the same in Ahmadabad. “This is emergency like situation for us that we are forced to stay in our office and police are deployed around us” said the participants in the press conference.

JUH leaders said that we cannot welcome a leader of the nation whose hands are soiled with bloods of innocent persons at this land of Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi was the one who opposed the expansionist and cruel ideology of Israel till his last breath and now his predecessors are betraying this historic tradition of the country. It is ironical that our country which had been target of imperialist forces for decades, against which our forefathers sacrificed their lives, is shaking hands with the same mindset and power now. This is betrayal and insult of our age old tradition. How can we welcome the leader of the country who is notorious for indiscriminate killing of innocent children at the time when we are going to hold centenary on horrific incident of Jallianwala Bagh massacre next year in 2019.

Those who addressed the press conference included Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi, JUH national Secretary, Nisar Ahmad Ansari General Secertary Jamiat Ulama-Gujarat, Mufti Asjad Qasmi Vice President, Jamiat Ulama-i-Gujarat etc .