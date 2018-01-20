International
Israeli Journalist calls for raping Palestinian female detainees “but away from cameras”! Where is the outcry?
By Khalid Amayreh, The Milli Gazette Online
Published Online: Jan 20, 2018
Occupied
“In the case of the girls, we should exact a price at some other opportunity, in the dark, without witnesses and cameras”, he wrote in Hebrew. See Link: https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/prominent-israeli-journalist-calls-rape-palestinian-women/
Although, the Hebrew article was published more than three weeks ago, it failed to generate any real outcry in the Israeli Jewish society or indeed among Israeli intellectuals, politicians and government officials. The media treatment of the ghoulish remarks was minimal.
For several years, the Israeli Jewish society has been drifting to extreme chauvinism, jingoism and fascism as centrist and leftist political parties and organizations nearly disappeared from the public scene.
A few decades ago, a newspaper article encouraging rape would have landed its writer behind bars, and turning him into a real pariah.
Now, with the fire of Jewish fascism spreading uncontrollably throughout
This is why I feel I must appeal to all decent Jews to denounce, in the strongest terms, the obnoxious remarks attributed to Ben Caspit. Moreover, the American media, always shamelessly busy praising
I won’t appeal to Netanyahu, Bennett and other Israeli leaders to confront this fascist trend, which really reminds us of the anti-Jewish discourse prevailing in Nazi German prior to the Holocaust. Indeed, Auschwitz,
In the final analysis, Netanyahu and ilk are the paragons of fascism and racism. Hence, appealing to them to crack down on fascism in Israel would be as futile and pointless as having urged Hitler, Himmler, Eichmann, and other Nazi leaders to stop the wave of hatred flooding Germany and much of Europe 80 years ago.
None the less, as it was clear then that not all Germans were Hitlers, Himmlers and Eichmanns, it is clear now that not all Jews are Netanyahus, Bennets and Liebertmans.
Needless to say, it is to these conscientious voices that I appeal to make a real stand against the wave of fascism now inundating
Khalid Amayreh is a veteran Palestinian journalist living in Occupied
We hope you liked this report/article. The Milli Gazette is a free and independent readers-supported media organisation. To support it, please contribute generously. Click here or email us at sales@milligazette.comblog comments powered by Disqus