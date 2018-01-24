Occupied Palestine: A reader, apparently a Trump fan, has voiced consternation at my description of the American President as racist following his scandalous remarks about African countries and Haiti last week. https://desertpeace.wordpress.com/2018/01/15/two-fools-that-rule-the-world/

“There are many things about Trump that I don’t like, but to call him a racist is stupid and dishonest,” wrote the reader.

Well, I would like to say to the esteemed reader that I am not particularly eager to call people, even those who disagree with me, bad names and epithets. People might thoughtfully and sincerely hold different views, even sharply different, without being racist or bigoted.

In many countries, including the U.S, even voicing manifestly-racist speech is not illegal.

The First Amendment of the United States Constitution protects the right to freedom of speech and expression from government interference. However, constitutional protection of “hate or racist” speech expires once that kind of speech crosses the verbal sphere, the ultimate red line!

As a Muslim, I am against giving legal protection to hate speech This is because words can kill and do kill. Bloodshed, even genocide, originates in the verbal sphere.

As to Trump, I wouldn’t call him “racist” solely because of the S-hole gaffe, even though what he said seems to epitomize his entire mindset. It is very hard for me to give him the benefit of the doubt. There are actually prima facie evidence that would incriminate and criminalize Trump as well as virtually all American presidents I know.

In fact, Trump is more than just racist. He is a murderer who carries on his hands the blood of so many innocent people from many parts of the world, including my own country.

Don’t raise your eye-brows in disbelief. When a person, let alone the President of a powerful country like the United States, helps, enables, encourages or abets a murderer to murder an innocent victim, the helper, enabler or abettor is treated as murderer or co-murderer, and rightly so.

True, apologists might cite certain “extenuating” circumstances such as non-awareness to mitigate the gravity of the crime... But can any honest person under the Sun argue that Trump is not aware that innocent people, including hundreds of children, have been killed and are being killed as a direct result of his ignorant policies and ignorant decisions.

In Palestine, my country, Israel, the brazenly racist military occupier Trump embraces “soul and heart,” trigger happy-Israeli soldiers have murdered and maimed hundreds of Palestinians since his scandalously short-sighted decision to recognize Jerusalem as Capital of the apartheid state of Israel several weeks ago.

The same story of death and maiming is repeated, almost on a daily basis, in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, Yemen and other Muslim countries America is hell-bent on destroying under the false rubric of fighting terror.

Don’t tell me Trump could have done nothing to stop the rampant murder. He could have but he chose not to because the lives of Muslims, Christians and others who dare say “No” to America’s hegemony and imperialism apparently have no sanctity and mean very little to him and his administration. Which prompts me to ask: what sort of a Christian is he and what sort of Bible and Ten Commandments does he follow?

Mr. Trump: you are a burden upon the conscience of Christ.

Khalid Amayreh is a veteran journalist living in occupied Palestine.