Srinagar (9 Feb 2018): Prof. Saifuddin Soz, Former Union Minister, issued the following statement to the press, today:

“Prime Minister Modi’s assertion in the Lok Sabha, yesterday, that if Sardar Patel’s line of thinking were allowed, there would be no issue on Kashmir as it would have got fully integrated with India.

This assertion is contrary to the facts of history. My forthcoming book ‘Kashmir; The Complete Story’ carries full details on how Sardar Patel consistently offered Kashmir to Pakistan, but Liaquat Ali Khan remained stubbornly obsessed with the imaginary idea of getting Hyderabad-Deccan which was neither connected by Rail nor Road with Pakistan.

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chaudhri Mohammad Ali and Senior Muslim Leader and Minister Sardar Shaukat Hayat Khan have lamented Liaquat Ali Khan’s attitude towards this matter in their thought-provoking books.

History is based on facts and it can hardly help politicians who present their own perceptions as facts of history.

I propose Prime Minister Modi to start a serious study on the history of India’s Freedom Struggle for his better understanding on Nehru and his relationship with Sardar Patel and Mahatma Gandhi.”